Liverpool Submitted A 'club-record Bid' For Star Newcastle Midfielder On Deadline Day

Liverpool is off to a great start in the Premier League this season. They have won 3 of the 4 matches they have faced in the league with one match ending in a draw. Jurgen Klopp and the team currently stand third, behind Manchester City and Tottenham in the EPL table.

Premier League drew against Chelsea

Liverpool are 3rd in the EPL table

Liverpool will play in the UEFA Europa League this season

Liverpool tried to sign Bruno Guimaraes on deadline day

During the final hours of the summer transfer season, Liverpool reportedly made a late bid to sign Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The contract expirations of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita caused substantial changes in Liverpool's midfield. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho both departed Anfield for the Saudi Pro League.

Jurgen Klopp strengthened his midfield options by bringing in four new players: Alexis MacAllister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch, as they hope to challenge for the Premier League crown. In a last-ditch effort, Klopp and Liverpool made a £100 million proposal for Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes, a player who had endeared himself to St James' Park supporters by helping the team finish fourth previous season.

This bid was quickly rejected by Newcastle, according to Spanish publication AS. According to the source, Guimaraes is on Liverpool's radar for future purchases, with the club exploring a deal as early as January. This development has spurred Newcastle to move, since they are eager to negotiate a new deal for Guimaraes, making it difficult for Liverpool to pursue him in the forthcoming transfer window. The circumstance signals that the two teams may engage in a transfer battle in the near future.

Liverpool is eyeing some key signings in January transfer window

Liverpool is allegedly contemplating a January transfer window move for defender Lloyd Kelly. According to Football Insider, the 24-year-old defender is anticipated to be available for a reduced sum, with Liverpool hoping to capture his signature ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham were apparently interested in signing Kelly during the summer transfer window, but their efforts were ineffective. It remains to be seen if they will be able to close the deal in January. Kelly's contract with Bournemouth expires at the end of the season, leaving the Cherries open to the prospect of selling him for a small price in January rather than losing him for nothing. Bournemouth initially paid £13 million for him, and Liverpool intends to pay a similar sum in January.

Kelly is a versatile defender who can play both as a central defender and as a full-back for Liverpool. He has previous experience as a left-sided central defender and a left-back. He has the opportunity to progress with coaching and experience at only 24 years old, making him a potentially beneficial addition to the Liverpool club.