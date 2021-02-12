Are Barcelona Planning To Restrict Philippe Coutinho To The Bench Amid Financial Crisis?

Spanish giants Barcelona’s financial crisis is no hidden secret. An official financial report by the club a couple of weeks ago suggested that they were nearing bankruptcy with debt estimated at €1.2 billion. The club have been seemingly hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

However, the pandemic isn't the only reason for the financial struggle. Barcelona already owed massive debts before the pandemic-induced disaster. To restrict their spending amid the enraging crisis, the Camp Nou outfit have chalked out a plan under which midfielder Philippe Coutinho will be restricted to the bench.

Philippe Coutinho to stay on bench amid languishing Barcelona finances?

The Brazilian midfielder was signed from Liverpool in the winter of 2018 following the departure of Neymar Jr to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). A deal estimated at €160 million was agreed upon, but Barcelona are yet to pay €29 million to the defending Premier League champions.

According to Onze, Barcelona have decided to restrict the Brazilian international’s activity to the bench to avoid paying further to Liverpool. The Reds will receive the entire payment only if the player succeeds in managing to rake up a specified number of appearances. Barcelona might have to shell out an additional €7 million if the player makes seven more appearances this season.

Coutinho wages estimated at €4,35,000 a week

Coutinho is currently out of the squad following an injury. Although he is expected to be fit by March, manager Ronald Koeman will not use the player and restrict him to the bench to avoid nearing or breaching the seven-appearance mark. However, much depends on the circumstances at the club. An injury to any of the key midfielders might propel Barcelona to get Coutinho back on the field.

Coutinho has managed just 14 appearances across all competitions this season, following his return from a loan spell with Bayern Munich. He has netted thrice with two assists to his credit during this period. According to Salary Sports, the 28-year-old pockets €4,35,000 a week.

Barcelona wage bill crisis to result in bankruptcy?

Meanwhile, Barcelona possess the highest wage bill in Europe. Their massive €1.2 billion debt could be categorised into €730 million of short term debt. Moreover, the Camp Nou outfit are expected to pay €266 million until June 30 to the banks. Any failure in the repayment would suggest doomsday for Barcelona, as they are struggling with no full-time president.

Image courtesy: Philippe Coutinho Instagram