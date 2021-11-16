Argentina Vs Brazil Live Stream: How To Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers In UK, US, India?

Tite's Brazil will square off against Lionel Scaloni's Argentina at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in San Juan, Argentina on Tuesday, November 16 (Wednesday, November 17, 5:00 AM IST).

Brazil have already secured their place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and are currently six points ahead of second-placed Argentina who are one win away from securing a berth at the mega event and what better game it would be than against arch-rivals to secure their qualification.

Both teams are undefeated in their 12 games CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualification games so far, with Argentina's winning run extending to 26 games with the team undefeated since July 2019. Meanwhile, the Brazilians only defeat in their last 20 matches came during the Copa América final against Argentian who managed a 1-0 win to end a 28-year wait to lift the South American title.

FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs Brazil Live Stream details for India

Fans in India wondering how to watch the Argentina vs Brazil game live, unfortunately, there will be no telecast nor will there be any live streaming. Fans however can track the live scores and updates of the match on the social media handles of the two teams.

FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs Brazil Live Stream details for UK & US

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Premier Sports 1. Meanwhile, fans in the United States of America can catch the live action on fubo Sports Networks and on fuboTV

Argentina vs Brazil predicted playing XIs

Argentina Predicted XI: Emiliano Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez

Brazil Predicted XI: Alisson Becker, Danilo Luiz da Silva, Marquinhos, Dani Alves, Alex Sandro, Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Vinicius Junior

Image: AP