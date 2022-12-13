Argentina Vs Croatia: H2H Stats, Starting XIs- Everything To Know Before FIFA WC Semifinal

Quick links:
Image: AP
Lionel Messi-led Argentina will face Croatia in the semifinal of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Tuesday night. The Argentine side heads into the match on the back of a 4-3 penalty shootout win against the Netherlands after the quarterfinals match concluded in a 2-2 draw. On the other hand, Croatia defeated the no. 1 ranked team in the FIFA rankings, Brazil by 4-2 in the penalty shootout, after the quarterfinal match ended in a 1-1 draw.
Argentina and Croatia have encountered each other a total of five times. While both teams stand neck to neck in the head-to-head stats with two victories each, one match between them had ended in a goalless draw. In the marquee football event, Argentina won against Croatia by 1-0 in their first encounter in 1998, whereas Croatia won 3-0 in the 2018 edition of the tournament.
Argentina
Croatia
Argentina’s possible starting lineup: Martinez (GK), Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Alvarez, Messi, Di Maria
Croatia’s possible starting lineup: Livakovic (GK), Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic
The FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal between Argentina and Croatia will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal between Argentina and Croatia is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.
The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal between Argentina and Croatia will be available for free on Jio Cinema website and app. The semifinal will be telecasted on the Sports 18 channel.