Argentina Vs Croatia: H2H Stats, Starting XIs- Everything To Know Before FIFA WC Semifinal

Lionel Messi-led Argentina will face Croatia in the semifinal of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Tuesday night. The Argentine side heads into the match on the back of a 4-3 penalty shootout win against the Netherlands after the quarterfinals match concluded in a 2-2 draw. On the other hand, Croatia defeated the no. 1 ranked team in the FIFA rankings, Brazil by 4-2 in the penalty shootout, after the quarterfinal match ended in a 1-1 draw.

FIFA World Cup semifinals, Argentina vs Croatia: Head-to-head stats

Argentina and Croatia have encountered each other a total of five times. While both teams stand neck to neck in the head-to-head stats with two victories each, one match between them had ended in a goalless draw. In the marquee football event, Argentina won against Croatia by 1-0 in their first encounter in 1998, whereas Croatia won 3-0 in the 2018 edition of the tournament.

FIFA World Cup semifinals, Argentina vs Croatia: Full squads, possible starting lineups

Argentina

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez, Gerónimo Rulli, Franco Armani

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Germán Pezzella, Nicolás Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Marcos Acuña, Nicolás Tagliafico, Juan Foyth

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis MacAllister, Guido Rodríguez, Alejandro Gómez, Enzo Fernández, Exequiel Palacios

Forwards: Ángel Di María, Lautaro Martínez, Julián Álvarez, Nicolás González, Joaquín Correa, Paulo Dybala, Lionel Messi

Croatia

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livaković, Ivica Ivušić, Ivo Grbić

Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barišić, Josip Juranović, Joško Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanišić Martin Erlić, Josip Šutalo

Midfielders: Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić, Marcelo Brozović, Mario Pašalić, Nikola Vlašić, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakić, Luka Sučić

Forwards: Ivan Perišić, Andrej Kramarić, Bruno Petković, Mislav Oršić, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja

Argentina’s possible starting lineup: Martinez (GK), Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Alvarez, Messi, Di Maria

Croatia’s possible starting lineup: Livakovic (GK), Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic

Where will be Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup semifinal played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal between Argentina and Croatia will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

When will Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal between Argentina and Croatia is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

How to watch Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal?

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal between Argentina and Croatia will be available for free on Jio Cinema website and app. The semifinal will be telecasted on the Sports 18 channel.