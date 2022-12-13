FIFA World Cup 2022: How Much Prize Money Will The Teams Earn At Marquee Event?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is the biggest talking point currently for the sporting world, as the marquee football event heads into the semifinals. While the tournament has witnessed several upsets so far, it was also seen impressive play by underdogs Morocco and Croatia. Croatia will lock horns with Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the semifinals on Tuesday night, while Morocco will face defending champions France in the semifinals on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the world football governing body FIFA announced a total prize pool of USD 440 million earlier this year. The four semifinalists are already guaranteed to win USD 25 million each. The team finishing fourth in the tournament will earn USD 25 million, while whoever finishes third in the competition will get USD 27 million. The winners of the quadrennial showpiece event will receive a whopping amount of USD 42 million, while the team finishing second will get USD 30 million.

Position-wise division of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Prize Money

1st prize - $42 million / INR 347 crore

2nd prize -$30 million / INR 248 crore

3rd prize - $27 million / INR 223 crore

4th prize - $25 million / INR 206 crore

5th - 8th (Teams exiting from quarterfinals) - $17 million / INR 140 crore

9th - 16th (Teams exiting from round of 16) - $13 million each / INR 107 crore

17th - 32nd (Team exiting in the group stage) - $9 million each / 74 crore

Alongside the aforementioned prize money, FIFA provided each team with an amount of USD 1.5 million to cover the initial expenditures ahead of the tournament. Meanwhile, the USD 42 million prize money for the winners is USD 4 million more than what defending champions France received in 2018. Here’s a look at the remaining fixtures at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.