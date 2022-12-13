Argentina Vs Croatia: List Of Records Lionel Messi Will Break In FIFA World Cup Semifinal

Football stalwart Lionel Messi is all set to lead Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal against Luka Modric-led Croatia in the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. The semifinal stage of the marquee football event will kick off with Argentina vs Croatia fixture in the early hours of Wednesday. France and Morocco will then lock horns in the second semifinal of the tournament on Thursday.

Meanwhile, heading into the first semifinal clash, the seven-time Ballon d’Or champion Messi is eyeing to smash several footballing records. The 35-year-old currently sits second on the goal-scoring list at the tournament with four goals. Messi has scored a total of 10 goals in 24 games at the quadrennial showpiece event. With his goal against Netherlands in the quarterfinal, Messi equaled Gabriel Batistuta's incredible feat of scoring the joint-highest tally of goals for the South American team.

Argentina vs Croatia: Messi closes in on several big records at FIFA WC semifinal

If Messi manages to find the back of the net against Croatia, he will become the highest goal scorer in the competition for the national team. It is pertinent to mention that Messi has previously scored for the two-time World Cup champions during the 2006, 2014, 2018, and 2022 editions. The fixture against Croatia will mark Messi’s 25th appearance at the marquee tournament, which will make him the joint-highest capped player in World Cup history.

With 24 appearances so far, Messi is tied with legendary German forward Miroslav Klose on the list of players to make the most appearances in the tournament. Meanwhile, Germany’s Lothar Matthaus is currently the leading player to make the most World appearances with 25 against his name. At the same time, Messi is also tied with Rafa Marquez to lead their respective teams in the most World Cup matches (18).

While Messi has played a total of 2104 minutes for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup, he is second to AC Milan icon Paolo Maldini to play the maximum of 2217 minutes in the tournament. Messi will become the footballer to spend the most minutes playing in the World Cup if Argentina vs Croatia is decided in or after the extra time. Football fans are certainly hopeful their favorite player Messi will smash many records during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal.