Argentina Vs France: Wayne Rooney Picks His Favourite To Win FIFA World Cup 2022 Title

Former English football player Wayne Rooney has predicted the winner of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, which will be played between France and Argentina at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18. Writing in his column in the Sunday Times, Rooney spoke in favor of Argentina and referred to the working-class nature of the Argentine side while predicting the Lionel Messi-led team will win the World Cup. The former English captain also mentioned that the players might be more motivated as it could possibly be Messi’s final World Cup appearance.

“They are almost a working-class team, in the sense they're stubborn, hard to beat, and they'll fight - fight for Messi, fight to stay in a game knowing that if they do, their captain will win it for them. They are a team of scrappers who just don't know how to give in,” Rooney said. The DC United manager then compared Messi with the late Argentine legend Diego Maradona, who last led the national to World Cup glory in 1986.

Wayne Rooney compares Lionel Messi to legendary Argentine Diego Maradona

Rooney said Messi has what Maradona had, referring to his ability to go past players and execute, pass, shoot and cross with ease. The former footballer then referred to Messi’s assist to Julian Alvarez in the semifinal against Croatia and added, “As a defender in the situation where Messi took possession you are supposed to show him the outside, and that's what Josko Gvardiol did - so Messi just went down the line, turned Gvardiol this way and that, then went inside him anyway before producing the perfect cutback for Alvarez to score the third goal”.

What's at stake during the Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday?

Alvarez scored twice against Croatia in the semifinal, after Messi’s opening goal came through a penalty kick, early in the game. Argentina are now eyeing winning their third overall title at the prestigious FIFA World Cup 2022. On the other hand, France will look to become the first team to defend their title at the tournament since Brazil in 1962, if they win against Argentina.