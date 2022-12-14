Watch: Messi's Epic Assist To Help Alvarez Score Argentina's Winning Goal Vs Croatia

Lionel Messi’s on-field brilliance was yet again on display during Argentina’s 3-0 victory against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scored the opening goal of the match through a penalty kick in the 34th minute, after Croatian goalkeeper Livakovic’s error clattered Julian Alvarez in the area. Messi then converted the penalty and scored his fifth goal in the ongoing edition of the quadrennial showpiece event.

22-year-old Alvarez then found the back of the net in the 39th minute by charging the Croatian defense through the center and benefitting from deflections to hit the goal from close range. While Argentina led the game by 2-0 at half-time, the Lusail Stadium witnessed another masterclass by Messi in the 69th minute. The 35-year-old kept Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol away from the ball during a clash on the right side, before slotting the ball towards Alvarez, who slotted another goal from close range.

Watch: Lionel Messi's unbelievable assist to Julian Alvarez in WC semifinal

Internet reacts to Lionel Messi's assist in Argentina vs Croatia

Messi’s resilient show against Gavrdiol became a major talking point on social media, as it got the entire football fanbase talking about it. “Lionel Messi's this assist will be remembered as the Greatest World Cup Assist ever,” a Twitter user said. At the same time, another user wrote, “Messi is clear in literally everything- He can score dribbling past, He can score bangers, He can assist out of nowhere, He can play make, He has magical skills, But never claimed that he's the GOAT. Messi is truly the greatest of all time.

This view of Lionel Messi's assist is insane 🔥🐐 pic.twitter.com/CsVZeMuzTW — Umer 🇦🇷 (@Iconic_Messi) December 13, 2022

Messi is clear in literally everything

✅ He can score dribbling past

✅ He can score bangers

✅ He can assist out of nowhere

✅ He can play make

✅ He has magical skills

But never claimed that he's the GOAT.

Messi is truly the greatest of all time.🐐 pic.twitter.com/S4toIJeHUg — 𝐀𝐦𝐢𝐧🦅 (@_AminBarca_) December 13, 2022

The G.O.A.T #Messi leads now 5goals & 3assists in #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022. This unreal assist is so tough to believe🔥 pic.twitter.com/XWjP7jzxq2 — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) December 13, 2022

Peter Drury after Lionel Messi assist : "Gvardiol has been one of the best defenders at this tournament but at that moment when he met the Magic Man, well... we all know who the boss is"

Goat | Argentina | World Cup pic.twitter.com/kNOtvLBwk7 — 🅾️F L🅰️G🅾️S (@the_dukeoflagos) December 13, 2022

Lionel Messi surpasses Argentine legends in FIFA World Cup record books

Messi broke several big records at the FIFA World Cup in the semifinal against Croatia. He surpassed Gabriel Batistuta’s tally of 10 World Cup goals to become the highest goal scorer for Argentina in the marquee event by registering his 11th overall goal. His assist to Alvarez was his ninth overall assist in the tournament, which made him the record World Cup assist provider for Argentina, making him go past Diego Maradona’s tally of eight goal assists.