ARS Vs CRY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League 2021 Match Preview

Arsenal host Crystal Palace in their upcoming Premier League clash as the hosts aim for their fourth straight Premier League win in a row on Thursday. The PL clash will be held at the Emirates Stadium on January 14 and kick off at 1:30 AM according to IST (Friday, January 15). Let's have a look at the ARS vs CRY Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other match details.

M A T C H D A Y



👊 A big game in North London. #CPFC | #ARSCRY pic.twitter.com/om9OwYYr1W — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 14, 2021

A win for the Gunners will see them record 4 successive wins for the first time since October 2018 as they aim to move closer to fellow city rivals Chelsea at the end of the match. Currently slotted at 11th on the Premier league table, Arteta's men have stated off their second half of the PL campaign very well. After a poor start to the season which saw them hanging around the relegation zone, they have registered seven wins, two draws, and eight losses from their 17 Premier League games.

Also Read Foden Enhances Reputation With Man City Winner Over Brighton

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, will walk into the game with some confidence as the Eagles ended their five-match winless run in the Premier League after registering a comfortable 2-0 victory over Sheffield United in their last PL outing. The win moved Roy Hodgson's to the 13th position in the Premier League as they sit on 22 points against their name. Crystal Palace's PL record reflects as six wins, four draws, and seven losses in 17 games as they sit a point apart from Arsenal.

ARS vs CRY Playing 11

Arsenal - Leno, Mari, Gabriel, Tierney, Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Saka, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Also Read Klopp Slammed By Ex-referee For Man United Jibe, Reminded Of Mane, Salah's Penalty Dives

Crystal Palace - Guaita, Tomkins, Ward, Mitchell Kouyate, McArthur, Milivojevic, Townsend, Eze, Benteke, Zaha

ARS vs CRY Dream11 team

Goalkeeper -V. Guaita

Defenders - C. Kouyate, H. Bellerin, T. Mitchell

Midfielders - G. Xhaka, B. Saka, J. McArthur, D. Ceballos

Strikers - A. Lacazette, W Zaha (VC), P. Aubameyang (C)

Also Read Barcelona REJECTED Cristiano Ronaldo Back In 2003 For Ronaldinho, Reveals Joan Laporta

ARS vs CRY Dream11 team Top Picks

Captain - W Zaha or P. Aubameyang

Vice-Captain - A. Lacazette or J. McArthur

ARS vs CRY Match Prediction

Arsenal will recall their star players like Xhaka, Bellerin and Lacazette back to their starting 11 after they were rested during the FA Cup tie against Newcastle United. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, will start the match without major changes if their first choice defensive players are fit. With the likes of Gary Cahill, Mamadou Sakho, and Scott Dann highly doubtful to start, the Gunners are likely to take advantage of the situation and come out with a comprehensive win in this clash.

Also Read Tottenham Held To 1-1 Draw By Fulham In Premier League

Prediction - Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace

Note: The above ARS vs CRY Dream11 prediction, ARS vs CRY Match Prediction and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ARS vs CRY Dream11 team and ARS vs CRY playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.