Klopp Slammed By Ex-referee For Man United Jibe, Reminded Of Mane, Salah's Penalty Dives

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp created a stir after slamming Manchester United for their penalty stats following his side's defeat against Southampton in the Premier League. His comments invited sharp reactions from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as well. The Old Trafford outfit boss has now found support from former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg, who has slammed the former Borussia Dortmund boss for his penalty comments.

Klopp slams Man United penalties' stats, Solskjaer hits back

Following the defeat against Southampton, Klopp went on a rant mode by criticising match officials for not awarding two penalties in the second half. He then claimed, "Manchester United had more penalties in two years than me in five and a half years - but [we have] no excuses for tonight."

Following Klopp's jibe, Solskjaer hit back, insisting that he never counts the number of penalties his rivals are awarded. "I don’t count how many penalties they have, so if they want to spend time on worrying about when we get fouled in the box, I don’t spend time on that."

Mark Clattenburg criticises Klopp, reminds of Liverpool penalties' tactics

But former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has slammed the Reds manager for being critical of the officials. Clattenburg, who has officiated 292 Premier League games, was firm on his claims that match officials do not favour Man United. He insists the Old Trafford outfit were never favoured, even during Sir Alex Ferguson's era.

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg: “Klopp sounds like a hypocrite if he is suggesting United's players are looking to win penalties. The likes of Mo Salah and Mane are just as capable of employing similar tactics” [Mail] — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) January 13, 2021

Clattenburg has accused Klopp of playing mind games ahead of the Liverpool vs Man United top-of-the-table clash. "But if he was highlighting the ease with which some United players go down in the penalty area then, yes, I believe he was making a valid point. Even if it does ignore similar suspicions about some of his stars."

Liverpool vs Man United top-of-the-table clash on Sunday

"He sounds like a hypocrite if he is suggesting United’s players are looking to win penalties. The likes of Mo Salah and (Sadio) Mane are just as capable of employing similar tactics", wrote the former official in his column for Mail Online. Following the victory against Burnley, Man United claimed the top spot, managing a three-point lead over defending champions, with the two sides set to square off on Sunday.

