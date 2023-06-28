Arsenal A Step Ahead In Declan Rice Acquisition After Top Team Opts Out From Bidding Race

Declan Rice hits the headlines again as he is the most wanted midfielder in this summer's transfer window. The West Ham captain will be looking to move to another club after spending almost six years with the club and leading them to be champions of the Conference League this season. With Manchester City, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich interested in the star, his boat seems to stay in London.

3 things you need to know

Declan Rice scored 4 goals in 37 games in the EPL

Rice's contract expires on Jun 30, 2024, with an option of one year

The West Ham captain is versatile enough to play as a centre back

Which club could Declan Rice join this summer?

According to reports, Manchester City is pulling out of the race to sign the English defensive midfielder as Arsenal is willing to offer £105 million for the West Ham player.

Arsenal made a third proposal for Rice on Tuesday, paying £100 million upfront plus £5 million in add-ons. Arsenal's previous transfer record of £72 million was set in 2019 when they paid Lille for Nicolas Pepe, who is reported to leave the club after his loan spell ends with OGC Nice, in order to generate funds.

Arsenal wants Rice badly in this summer's transfer window as they want to stabilize their midfield, which had a poor performance in the second half of last season, leading Manchester City to the Premier League title.

However, earlier this month, the Pep Guardiola team showed immense interest in the 24-year-old and England's midfielder was offered £80 million upfront, plus £10 million in add-ons. But the Premier League champions are reportedly not interested to pay more than that for the player.

How much money does West Ham want for their club captain?

West Ham reportedly wants £120 million for Rice, but they are also willing to accept an offer of £100 million plus a player for their club’s best player. West Ham is reportedly requesting an upfront payment of the agreed-upon sum within a shorter timeframe. The overall amount of £105 million is not expected to be a problem. Rice is expected to leave West Ham during the forthcoming transfer window, having led the team to their first European title in 58 years.

The Hammers' chairman, David Sullivan, has recognised a mutual understanding that allows Rice to leave the team despite the fact that he has one year left on his contract, which can be extended for a further 12 months. Declan Rice has been a consistent presence in West Ham's lineup since his breakout season in 2017-18. Following Mark Noble's retirement last year, he took over as captain.