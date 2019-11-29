Unai Emery On The Brink Of Being Sacked By Arsenal As Fans Demand 'Emery Out'

After Arsenal's latest defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt, it seems like a matter of 'when' and not 'if' Unai Emery will be sacked by Arsenal. According to reports in the UK, Arsenal are reviewing Unai Emery's position at the club and he could be relieved of his duties as early as Sunday.

Martin Keown on Emery: “I think he may well have taken the team as far as he can. We’ve just witnessed an absolute shambles of a performance in that second-half. The team selection, team motivation, the substitutions, the performance, everything was missing. It was dreadful.” — afcstuff (@afcstuff) November 28, 2019

Unai Emery losing fan support quickly at Arsenal

Speculations surrounding Unai Emery’s future at Arsenal have grown exponentially in recent weeks. Emery’s struggles to lockdown a preferred formation in his second season at the club coupled with some baffling tactical decisions made by the Spaniard have frustrated fans for quite some time. On Thursday, some fans voiced their frustrations by holding up banners demanding 'Emery Out'. When Arsenal were 2-1 down against Frankfurt, Emery made yet another surprising change to bring on a defensive midfielder Lucas Torreira while three attacking players sat on the bench. Arsenal eventually lost the game at home and a chorus of boos was targetted at Emery.

Unai Emery sack around he corner?

Arsenal are now seven games without a win in all competitions (their worst run since 1992). The Gunners board has been supportive of Unai Emery since the start of the season. However, their patience and support has apparently reached its limits after Arsenal's latest loss. Reports suggest that the senior figures at the club will be discussing Emery's future on Friday with an imminent decision expected. Freddie Ljungberg, Emery's current assistant, is a favourite to take over on an interim basis. He'll be filling Emery's boots till Arsenal find a suitable replacement.

If the reactions during and after the match were not evident enough, #EmeryOut has been trending with the fans taking to social media to vent their frustrations.

Me waiting for Emery to leave arsenal so that I can enjoy football again #EmeryOut #ARSFRA pic.twitter.com/lwJenyJ3Ng — helen (@HTemtime) November 28, 2019

Arsenal fans jumping up and down cheering after conceding lmao this club is dead. Bad ebening. #EmeryOut #ARSFRA pic.twitter.com/AKWpcmWpdl — RM🐝 (@rmbfc1) November 28, 2019

Unai Emery has not only killed Arsenal football, has killed fans passion, no one looks forward to watching the Arsenal.

Enemy of football.#EmeryOutpic.twitter.com/dTMleUnhYE — MA ⚪🔴 (@MATheGooner) November 28, 2019

During the post-match conference, Unai Emery admitted that his players are in need of a big confidence boost and insisted that he can still turn things around at the club. Arsenal will be travelling to Carrow Road on Sunday for their Premier League match against Norwich City. Fans are expecting Emery to be gone by then.