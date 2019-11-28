Unai Emery Has Revealed That The Club Is Supporting Him Despite Fears Of Being Sacked

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has insisted that he enjoys the support of the club management. He has been under heavy criticism following a string of bad performance by Arsenal. Many reports in England had also stated that Emery was on the verge of being sacked by the club.

Unai Emery's team are without a win since the last six games

Unai Emery’s side have been without a win in their last six games. Arsenal drew against Southampton in the previous Premier League match, and this has led to intense criticism of the manager. The home crowd at the Emirates Stadium made it evident that they wanted Unai Emery to be sacked.

Unai Emery commented that the club was supporting him

During a pre-match conference ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Eintracht Frankfurt, Unai Emery commented that the club was really supporting him. He feels that the management was backing him and he was appreciative of their support. He further commented that the club’s support gave him some much-needed strength.

According to media reports, Wolverhamton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo was the front-runner to replace Emery at the Emirates. Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri was also one of the contenders for the job. However, it is believed that Allegri does not want to return to football until next summer.

Some reports have also linked Eddie Howe for the top job. He is presently the manager of Premier League club AFC Bournemouth. Another name that was frequently doing the rounds was that of Mikel Arteta, who has been involved with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as the club’s assistant manager.

Arsenal face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday, November 28, 2019 (Friday, November 29, 2019 for India). Arsenal are presently placed eighth in the Premier League table with just four wins out of 13 matches that they have played. Every loss from now on would mount further pressure on Unai Emery.