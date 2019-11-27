Arsenal Legend Paul Merson Wants Unai Emery To Get Replaced By Mauricio Pochettino

Unai Emery's days at Arsenal seems to be numbered after their 2-2 draw against Southampton in Matchday 13 of Premier League 2019-20. The Gunners have not won a single match in their last six games in all competitions. It looks like the board, the fans and some of the players, are losing their patience with the Frenchman and want him to be replaced as soon as possible. Many believe that the best candidate for the job will be Mauricio Pochettino, who has recently been replaced by Jose Mourinho at Tottenham. Pochettino was sacked despite leading his team to the finals of the Champions League last season. However, his performance in the English Premier League was far from perfect. Tottenham were struggling in the bottom half of the table and that prompted his dismissal as the coach of the team.

Paul Merson wants #EmeryOut

Arsenal legend Paul Merson wants Unai Emery out of the club. Writing in his Sky Sports column following Arsenal's disappointing 2-2 draw at home to Southampton, Merson mentioned that Arsenal should keep the North London rivalry aside and get Mauricio Pochettino at the Emirates stadium. The legendary player also stated that 'top managers' like Pochettino 'don't come along too often'.

Paul Merson urged the club to get past things like rivalry at this time of need. Merson stated that Arsenal can get Pochettino free of cost as they won't have to pay his compensation fees. According to the 51-year-old pundit, clubs should always replace their manager with a better one. He further added that Arsenal had a chance to get rid of Emery before the international break.

PAUL MERSON COLUMN: No project, no plan. Quick fix Mourinho not the answer for #thfc. And Solskjaer should worry now Pochettino is out of work #mufc @PaulMerse https://t.co/HlHJSHhL5I — Paul Brown (@pbsportswriter) November 22, 2019

