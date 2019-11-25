Arsenal Starts Looking For Emery's Replacement Amid A String Of Disappointing Results

Reportedly, top officials in Arsenal's hierarchy have started to discuss about Unai Emery's replacement after a string of drab performances by the Gunners in the Premier League. Emery has been subject to intense criticism and pressure can be seen increasing on him after his team's 2-2 draw against a Southampton team that had previously witnessed a humiliating 9-0 loss at the hand of Leicester City.

Emery's time is running out at Arsenal

The home crowd at the Emirates Stadium made it very evident that they wanted Emery to get sacked and now top officials at Arsenal have started looking for his potential replacement. However, the management has decided to give the Arsenal manager a few more games to prove his worth before they take the decision of firing him or not.

According to reports, former Arsenal midfielder may be back in contention for the manager's post should Emery be sacked in the next few weeks. Former Juventus manager Max Allegri is also being considered one of the options after parting ways with Juventus in the summer. However, he has been linked to a potential move to Napoli with pressure mounting on under-fire manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Arsenal's board is aware of the fact that it may prove difficult to lure top managers to their club in the middle of the season but they have a contingency plan in place as Freddie Ljungberg and Steve Bould could both be given the chance to be Arsenal's interim manager till the end of the season in case Emery's dismissal.

'Fans need to have patience'

Under fire Arsenal manager, Unai Emery has asked the team's fans to have patience, as the club is going through an inner turmoil after the club, stripped Granit Xhaka of the club captaincy following the player's altercation with the fans at the Emirates stadium and subsequent fallout with them. Unai has struggled to steer his team to win matches as Arsenal has registered only one win in their last 5 Premier League matches.

Arsenal is currently at the 8th position with a point above Manchester United at 18 points after having registered 4 wins, 6 draws and 3 losses in the 13 matches they have played so far in the Barclays Premier League. They next play against Eintracht on November 29 in a UEFA Europa League group F match to be played at the Emirates Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies)