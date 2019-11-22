Erling Haaland And His Father Were Spotted Recently At A Arsenal Training Facility

According to recent reports in England, Arsenal are the front-runners for the signing of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland after the player and his father were spotted at Arsenal's training facilities. The player has been linked to a host of Premier clubs like Manchester United, but the recent rumours have made things interesting. Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are also trying to rope in the teenager to the Bundesliga.

Alf-Inge Haaland had recently admitted son’s Premier League desire

Erling Haaland’s father Alf-Inge Haaland had recently admitted that his son was interested in a move to the Premier League in the future, according to British media reports. Haaland has gained attention from various clubs in Europe after scoring an incredible 26 goals in 18 games this season, including a hat-trick against Wolfsberger in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Haaland became the highest-scoring teenager in a UEFA Champions League campaign when he scored against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League group stage match. The Norwegian International has now scored seven goals in only four Champions League matches this season. This takes his tally ahead of the likes of Raul and Kylian Mbappe, both of whom had scored six goals in a season as teenagers. In total, he has scored five hat-tricks already across all competitions, halfway into the season.

Arsenal are having serious thoughts about signing the player. Salzburg is well aware of the fact that they have one of the most incredible talents in European football. Therefore, they expect large offers in the future. The player is expected to leave the Austrian side in a deal that would be worth at least £85 million.

It is believed that Haaland and his father were spotted visiting Arsenal’s training ground to check out the facilities during the international break. The report also claims that his father Alf-Inge Haaland (who has earlier played for Manchester City) has some reservations about his son switching over to the Premier League at a young age, due to the physicality of the game in England.