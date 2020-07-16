Arsenal Come Out To WWE Superstar Triple H’s Theme Song For Second Half Of Liverpool Clash

The Arsenal vs Liverpool game had several unique and unbelievable moments. Arsenal, who started the game in the bottom half of the Premier League standings, managed to beat the Premier League champions on a rare off night for the Reds. The ever-reliable Virgil van Dijk and Alisson made individual mistakes that directly led to goals. In the second half, Arsenal came back out on the field with the iconic Triple H theme song blaring in the background.

Arsenal came out to ‘Time To Play The Game’ and not one player sprayed water everywhere?



Somewhere, @TripleH is putting a sledgehammer through a wall in disgust pic.twitter.com/oCMkjL7JtS — Wrestling Travel (@WrestlingTravel) July 15, 2020

Also Read: Liverpool Loses 2-1 At Arsenal, Ending Bid For Points Record

Iconic Triple H theme song played at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal fans were already having the time of their lives when the first half of the Arsenal vs Liverpool clash ended. As the Gunners prepared to get back on the field during the beginning of the second half of the Arsenal vs Liverpool clash, Arsenal players stepped out onto the field with The Game by Motorhead, the iconic Triple H theme song, blaring on the speakers.

Anyone else hear @TripleH theme tune before the second half of the Arsenal v Liverpool game. Was expecting him to come storming down the tunnel spitting water every where😂😂 #ARSLIV #PremierLeague — James A Bestwick (@Shady420jb) July 15, 2020

Aloso Read: Arteta's Baptism By Fire, Defensive Frailties & Euro Vision: Nketiah On All Things Arsenal

Fans lap up Arsenal entry to Triple H theme song

After the Triple H theme song entry was done, fans all over social media expressed their delight. Several supporters were quick to reference WWE star Triple H, joking that Mikel Arteta could maybe convince the wrestler to play for the Gunners. Another fan reminisced the memorable entry of the WWE superstar, saying that he expected Arsenal players to come storming down the tunnel while spitting water everywhere, in a reference to the WWE star’s entry.

Triple H theme song should be Arsenal's home theme song our defenders should spit out water before entering the pitch I swear we would be untouchable with Arteta look what spirit that song gave us🤣🤣🤣 what a win #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/5F6DcB2VEo — Blahk_Wolf (@Blahk_Wolf) July 15, 2020

Also Read: Mesut Ozil To Leave Arsenal Only For Turkey Or USA As Arteta Plans Exit: Report

After Mikel Arteta’s men managed to win the Arsenal vs Liverpool clash, fans went onto suggest that the Triple H theme song was the reason behind the victory. One fan petitioned that the Triple H theme song should be the theme song for Arsenal's home games. He said that the famous song used by the WWE superstar was the reason behind the fighting spirit shown by Arsenal players during the second game. Another fan shared a GIF of the WWE star’s water spitting entry while commenting that Arsenal may casually sub in the WWE wrestler.

Arsenal casually subbing on triple H #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/sJ0QUHdwws — Tamara | BLM (@Fadin9Heart5) July 15, 2020

Also Read: AFTV Blasts Arsenal Players For Comical Defending Against Tottenham, Fans Enjoy Meltdown

Sound man is MOTM for playing @TripleH music as the boys came out after half time #thegame #COYG — Michael Stone (@averagemike216) July 16, 2020

The Triple H theme song seems to have surely worked for the Gunners. Mikel Arteta’s side defended astutely in the second half and showcased a fighting spirit which has been lacking in recent times. It will be interesting to see whether the WWE star’s song is used again by the Arteta's men in the future.

Image Courtesy: AP, instagram/arsenal