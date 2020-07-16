Last Updated:

Arsenal Come Out To WWE Superstar Triple H’s Theme Song For Second Half Of Liverpool Clash

Arsenal fans online loved their team's second-half entry as the club used WWE star Triple H's iconic theme song to get back out on the field,

Arsenal

The Arsenal vs Liverpool game had several unique and unbelievable moments. Arsenal, who started the game in the bottom half of the Premier League standings, managed to beat the Premier League champions on a rare off night for the Reds. The ever-reliable Virgil van Dijk and Alisson made individual mistakes that directly led to goals. In the second half, Arsenal came back out on the field with the iconic Triple H theme song blaring in the background. 

Iconic Triple H theme song played at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal fans were already having the time of their lives when the first half of the Arsenal vs Liverpool clash ended. As the Gunners prepared to get back on the field during the beginning of the second half of the Arsenal vs Liverpool clash, Arsenal players stepped out onto the field with The Game by Motorhead, the iconic Triple H theme song, blaring on the speakers. 

Fans lap up Arsenal entry to Triple H theme song

After the Triple H theme song entry was done, fans all over social media expressed their delight. Several supporters were quick to reference WWE star Triple H, joking that Mikel Arteta could maybe convince the wrestler to play for the Gunners. Another fan reminisced the memorable entry of the WWE superstar, saying that he expected Arsenal players to come storming down the tunnel while spitting water everywhere, in a reference to the WWE star’s entry.

After Mikel Arteta’s men managed to win the Arsenal vs Liverpool clash, fans went onto suggest that the Triple H theme song was the reason behind the victory. One fan petitioned that the Triple H theme song should be the theme song for Arsenal's home games. He said that the famous song used by the WWE superstar was the reason behind the fighting spirit shown by Arsenal players during the second game. Another fan shared a GIF of the WWE star’s water spitting entry while commenting that Arsenal may casually sub in the WWE wrestler.

The Triple H theme song seems to have surely worked for the Gunners. Mikel Arteta’s side defended astutely in the second half and showcased a fighting spirit which has been lacking in recent times. It will be interesting to see whether the WWE star’s song is used again by the Arteta's men in the future.

