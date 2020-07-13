AFTV Blasts Arsenal Players For Comical Defending Against Tottenham, Fans Enjoy Meltdown

Mikel Arteta-led Arsenal's five-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League ended after their shocking defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby. Arsenal fans were seemingly unhappy with their side's performance against Mourinho's men at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, with several Gunners' fans expressing their anger during the AFTV broadcast, particularly during the Son Heung-min equaliser.

AFTV fan abuses Arsenal players after Son equaliser

Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring for Arteta in the 16th minute, striking a splendid shot from outside the box, leaving Hugo Lloris red-faced. Even as AFTV fans were celebrating the opener, Arsenal's defensive debacle led to the Son equaliser within three minutes. Sead Kolasinac displayed poor passing skills and presence of mind at the back as he failed to find David Luiz, making it easy for Son to latch on to the ball and hit it past the net. AFTV fans could not hide their anguish at the Son equaliser and began using cuss words for the Arsenal defenders, video of which has now gone viral on the internet.

Fans react to AFTV fans meltdown

You could literally see the happiness and excitement drain from his face 🤣🤣🤣 — Ash (@23Ash_19) July 12, 2020

Can you imagine supporting Arsenal? Embarrassments the lot of them — Tom O'Hare (@tohare3) July 12, 2020

You’re telling me @TroopzAFC went on that heartfelt rant just to have his hands on his head minutes later🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — MitchUTD (@Mitch8th1) July 12, 2020

You mean Claude. Put some respect on his name. He’s the only non deluded one there — Taylor Jalfon (@JalfonTaylor) July 12, 2020

I could watch them get mad all day it’s gold — PesciCFC (@b_pesciCFC) July 12, 2020

Ben Davies struck a sensational shot from afar, only to hit the post, leaving the hosts disappointed. Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also struck a similar shot, hitting the post, with Lloris failing to predict the shot. Arsenal had many moments to take the lead in the game after the Son equaliser but the presence of Lloris between the sticks made things difficult for the Gunners.

AFTV fan's anger: Toby Alderweild bags the lead

Ultimately, it were Tottenham to bag the lead in the North London derby in the second half. Toby Alderweild headed in from a sublime corner kick from Son, bagging three points for Mourinho, after an unimpressive performance against Bournemouth in the previous game.

Premier League standings update

The victory takes Tottenham's points tally to 52 in the Premier League standings, occupying the eighth spot. On the other hand, Mikel Arteta's men have 50 points, being placed at the ninth spot. Arsenal have a mammoth task ahead as they host newly-crowned Premier League champions, Liverpool, at the Emirates on Wednesday (Thursday according to IST).

