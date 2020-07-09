Mesut Ozil To Leave Arsenal Only For Turkey Or USA As Arteta Plans Exit: Report

The Mesut Ozil transfer rumours have taken a new turn this week. According to Arsenal transfer news, Ozil has no intention of leaving the club in the summer. Instead, Arsenal’s highest-paid player will only look to move on a free transfer next season, with USA or Turkey as his preferred destinations.

Arsenal transfer news: Mesut Ozil prefers Turkey or USA

The Sun reports that according to Mesut Ozil transfer rumours, the German is determined to see out the remainder of his contract. Mesut Ozil has one year left on his £350,000-a-week Arsenal deal. Reports covering Arsenal transfer news revealed that instead, the player is looking to depart for free in 2021, with Turkey or USA as his preferred destinations. Mesut Ozil reportedly does not prefer a move to the Bundesliga as the midfielder received criticism from the German public after he met Turkey President Recep Erdogan. The report covering the Mesut Ozil transfer revealed that the player has told his friends about his preferred destinations already.

Mesut Ozil hasn’t featured for Mikel Arteta since the Premier League restart

Ozil, who is reportedly suffering from a sore back, hasn’t featured in Mikel Arteta’s team despite being on the bench thrice since the Premier League resumed. He recently broke his silence after Arsenal drew 1-1 with Leicester City. Mesut Ozil took to Twitter to share a cryptic message where he retweeted a highlight video of himself with a peculiar emoji.

Arsenal transfer news: Mesut Ozil transfer rumours round-up

Ozil doesn’t seem to be in Mikel Arteta’s plans for the future. Arteta even claimed after the City game that Mesut Ozil’s omission was for tactical reasons. Ozil has had run-ins with the Arsenal board throughout the season, with Mesut Ozil being the only player in the first-team squad who refused a wage deferral during the coronavirus hiatus. Turkish club Fenerbahce were recently linked with a move for Mesut Ozil. However, that move looks to be off as the club president suggested that Mesut Ozil will have to take a pay cut if he is looking to join the club.

According to the round of Arsenal transfer news this week, the Gunners are themselves looking to offload the midfielder in the summer to cut their losses. However, the latest news coming from the Ozil transfer situation indicate that the German playmaker wants to see out his contract in North London. The Mesut Ozil form has been poor in the Premier League, with the player managing a single goal and two assists in 18 league appearances.

Image Courtesy:instagram/m10_official