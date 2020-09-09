Arsenal Fan TV Star Troopz Announces Departure From Channel Following Claude Sacking

Arsenal Fan TV regular Troopz has announced his departure from the famous YouTube channel AFTV but revealed that it's not due to any 'beef' with the other members in the group. On Tuesday, an emotional Troopz uploaded a video explaining that he will be moving to New York in the next few weeks but plans to get a podcast of his own. Troopz shot to fame courtesy of his explicit post-match interview rants that aired on Arsenal Fan TV over the past few years. Troopz's departure from AFTV comes only a few months after the group sacked pundit Claude for his racist remark on Spurs star Son Heung-Min during the screening of the north London derby in July.

Troopz announces departure from Arsenal Fan TV

Ardent Arsenal fan Troopz will no longer be a part of Arsenal Fan TV for the Gunners' upcoming 2020-21 season after revealing that he will be moving to greener pastures. Although Troopz didn't confirm the exact date that he was leaving to move to 'The Big Apple', he confirmed that it would be sometime in the next few weeks. On his Youtube channel, Troopz said: "I don't know how to begin, it's late at night, but I just want to tell you guys I'll no longer be part of Arsenal Fan TV." Troopz went on to thank everyone at AFTV for the amazing memories he shared with them throughout the years and stated that he plans to start his own podcast called 'Back Again' when he moves to New York.

🗣 Robbie asks Troopz on his move to America and if he has a buy back clause



🎥 https://t.co/zDuHDLWHSe



In an interview with Arsenal Fan TV head Robbie Lyle later on Tuesday, Troopz was jokingly asked whether his move to the US comes with a 'buy-back clause'. A number of other Arsenal fans took to Twitter to send their well-wishes for Troopz on his new journey. One wrote, "Will miss you on AFTV, but I know you'll do well in the USA" while another added, "Sad to see Troopz leave AFTV but cant wait for his new podcast".

Troopz is leaving AFTV and has signed to launch a podcast with Barstool Sports.



The diehard Gooner has said that he will be leaving the platform to move to New York and start a weekly podcast titled "Back Again" out there. pic.twitter.com/OkkhYYOpQk — VERSUS (@vsrsus) September 8, 2020

Is Troopz leaving because of the Claude sacking controversy?

A number of Arsenal fans on social media wondered whether Troopz's decision to leave Arsenal Fan TV was due to the controversial sacking of Claude Callegari. Claude was given the axe by Arsenal Fan TV after he was heard racially abusing Spurs' South Korean star Son Heung-min during Arsenal's 2-1 defeat in the north London derby in July. However, Troopz confirmed that his move to the US was not due to any problems with the other regulars on the fan channel. Arsenal will begin their Premier League campaign this Saturday with a trip to Craven Cottage to face local London rivals Fulham.

Image Credits - TroopzAFC Instagram