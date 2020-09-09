Cristiano Ronaldo To Rake In Over £1million By starring In Compare The Market Advert

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed a deal which will see him earn over $1.3million (£1m) to star in a Compare The Market advert. The news of Ronaldo featuring in an advertisement for the price comparison website comes only a day after the Portugal captain wrote his name in the history books, becoming only the second player to surpass the 100-goal mark on an international level. Cristiano Ronaldo, the first footballer to rake in over $1 billion through career earnings, is expected to fly to the UK over the next few weeks to shoot the advert with the brand’s popular meerkats Aleksandr and Sergei.

Cristiano Ronaldo to star in Compare the Market Ad

According to reports from The Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo will help promote the price comparison website, 'Compare The Market' by starring in their new advertisement. A source close to Ronaldo told The Sun that the 35-year-old will 'almost never turn down any money-grabbing deal' and pounced on the opportunity to star in a Compare The Market ad, which is set to earn him over $1.3million (£1m). It is believed that Ronaldo has already accepted the deal and is set to fly to the UK ahead of the Serie A season to complete filming of the advert. A number of Hollywood stars including Nicole Kidman, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Macaulay Culkin have starred alongside the brand's famous meerkats Aleksandr and Sergei while promoting Compare The Market and Ronaldo's inclusion to that list despite being a footballer is yet another in a long list of achievements.

Cristiano Ronaldo net worth, brand endorsements and career achievements

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth is a whopping $500million. Earlier this year, Forbes reported that Cristiano Ronaldo became the first footballer to surpass the $1billion mark in career earnings. It is reported that Ronaldo earns over $1.9million (£1.5million) through his salary at Juventus and endorsements per week. Ronaldo has also promoted major brands including Nike and Suzuki.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has won seven domestic league titles - three with Man United, two with Real Madrid and two with current club Juventus. Ronaldo also has won the prestigious UEFA Champions League on five occasions and is the all-time top goalscorer in the competition with 130 goals. On an international level, Ronaldo won the Euro Championship with Portugal in 2016.

