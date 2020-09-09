Real Madrid's Buy-back Clause Set To Be A Stumbling Block In Reguilon To Man United Deal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United have been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of signing Real Madrid star Sergio Reguilon this summer transfer window. It is reported that Los Blancos are keen on inserting a buy-back clause for Reguilon which will see the defender return to the Santiago Bernabeu whenever the LaLiga giants want him back, and that is proving to be a stumbling block in negotiations between the two European giants. Real Madrid have used this tactic to re-sign players before, most notably with Mariano, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Morata.

Man United transfer news: Sergio Reguilon transfer from Real Madrid to Man United in jeopardy?

According to reports from El Partidazo de COPE, Man United are still frontrunners to secure the services of Spain left-back Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid. The 20-time English champions are reportedly willing to pay Real Madrid their £27million (€30m) asking price for Reguilon in order to bolster their squad for the coming season. However, negotiations between Man United and Real Madrid have reportedly hit a stumbling block as the LaLiga champions want to insert a buy-back clause for Reguilon.

Sergio Reguilón's move to #mufc has momentarily stalled due to United not wanting to include a buy-back clause or right of first refusal. Clubs are willing to pay the €30m with Tottenham, Inter Milan and Juventus on the prowl #mulive [marca] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 9, 2020

Real Madrid already have Marcelo and Ferland Mendy as left-back options and are willing to allow Reguilon to leave the club but only with a buy-back clause that will allow the European heavyweights to bring Reguilon back to the Spanish capital in the future. Reports from Daily Mail claim that Man United have no interest in accepting the kind of deal which could potentially see them return to square one in a few years. Even though multiple reports have linked Reguilon to Man United, the deal is on the verge of collapsing due to Madrid's insistence on inserting the buy-back clause. It was previously reported that Real Madrid ruled out a loan move for Reguilon to return to Sevilla.

Football transfer news: Man United transfer news and plans over the summer

Man United had a close look at Reguilon as he was part of the Sevilla team that knocked Solskjaer's men out of the Europa League semi-final to eventually win the competition. Reports from MEN state that United are still on the lookout for three more players after having secured a deal for Donny van de Beek from Ajax. The Red Devils are monitoring Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara and hoping to hijack a move for the Spanish star to lure him to Old Trafford. United are also still refusing to give up on landing Jadon Sancho over the summer despite Dortmund standing firm on their £108million (€120m) asking price.

Image Credits - AP / Sergio Reguilon Instagram