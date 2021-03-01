Arsenal Injury News : Mikel Arteta SLAMS PL Schedule After 3 Players Come Off Injured

Mikel Arteta has taken a swing at the 'insane' Premier League schedule after Arsenal's last outing against Leicester City saw three players suffer from injuries. The Gunners saw their young star Emile Smith Rowe get subbed in the 40th minute following a muscular issue as the playmaker was one of the three players who suffered from injury concerns during Arsenal's 3-1 win at the King Power stadium. With Arsenal injury news hampering Arteta's plans, we look at the Spaniard's comments in a post-match talk with the media.

Mikel Arteta slams Premier League schedule after Leicester win

Speaking with the reporters after the match, Arteta shared how the current situation of the players is insane. He spoke on the number of minutes and games that the players are playing without any pre-season and added how injuries in such situations are inevitable. Arteta also reminded everyone about how all managers had raised their voices and shared their opinions on the jam-packed Premier league fixtures at the start of the season.

Also Read Everton Vs Southampton Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

The Gunners boss cited the schedule as one of the main reasons why he had to bench Bukayo Saka and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang for their Premier League game. Arteta reasoned out the fear of injuries as one of the biggest reasons that saw the duo being put on the bench for the London outfit despite playing important roles in Arsenal's Europa League match again SL Benfica. He said how the fear of injuries is the reason why he had to change players against Leicester and added how not changing the players would have left his players exposed to injuries.

Also Read Liverpool Beats Sheffield United 2-0 To End EPL Losing Run

The situation can perfectly be summed up by having a look at Leicester City as Brendan Rodgers had started the Arsenal game without first-team players. The foxes are currently unable to call upon the services of Wesley Fofana, James Justin, James Maddison, Ayoze Perez and Dennis Praet as all of the first-team regulars are currently injured.

Harvey Barnes suffered an injury in the Arsenal game which could see the winger require knee surgery and remain sidelined for six weeks. Jonny Evans also had a scan done on his calf while Jamie Vardy also looked uncomfortable as he was seen holding his hip during the game.

Also Read Man United Missed Out On Signing Haaland For £3MILLION Due To Time Zone Variations: Report

Arsenal, who are currently slotted 10th in the Premier League standings are set to get a good week-long break before they resume with their Premier League fixtures. The Gunners are set to play Burnley in their next league game as they look to move up the ladder and remain in the top half of the table.

Also Read Chelsea Vs Man United: Solskjaer FURIOUS At Rivals Trying To Influence Referees With Posts