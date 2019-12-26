Arsenal Vs Bournemouth Highlights: Aubameyang Nets First Goal Of The Mikel Arteta Era

With a new manager at the helm, Arsenal travelled to the Vitality Stadium on Boxing Day looking to secure their first win under Mikel Arteta. However, Mikel Arteta was provided with a sharp reminder of the magnitude of the rebuilding task on his hands as his Arsenal side found themselves on the back foot as early as 35 minutes. While Arsenal did recover in the second half to equalise, the Gunners travelled back home lamenting missed chances on the night.

The points are shared on the south coast#BOUARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 26, 2019

Also Read | Mesut Ozil Opens Up On His Philanthropic Activities After Remarks On China

Bournemouth vs Arsenal highlights

11 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 11 of Arsenal's last 16 away league goals, including seven of their last nine on the road in the @premierleague. Crucial. #BOUARS pic.twitter.com/4MNf0EmO4k — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2019

In his first game in charge of the club, Mikel Arteta chose to field a 4-2-3-1 formation with Lucas Torreira returning to his preferred role as a defensive midfielder in a pivot. Former captain Granit Xhaka joined the diminutive Uruguayan in the midfield pivot with Mesut Ozil, top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reiss Nelson operating in front of the two. Alexandre Lacazette started as the focal point of the Arsenal attack. Interestingly, two players who found themselves marginalised under former manager Unai Emery excelled for Arsenal against Bournemouth - Mesut Ozil and Lucas Torreira.

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino Could Return To Tottenham One Day: Daniel Levy

No Arsenal player made more tackles, more interceptions or made more recoveries vs. Bournemouth than Lucas Torreira.



A big positive for Mikel Arteta. 🧉 pic.twitter.com/dZmFpzHCl9 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 26, 2019

Mesut Ozil was incisive in his passes, whereas Lucas Torreira did a good job tidying up in midfield. However, Aubameyang and Lacazette were both guilty of missing chances against Bournemouth. Lacazette, in particular, had a glorious opportunity to settle the contest when David Luiz played a defence-splitting pass through to the Frenchman. That opportunity was thwarted by the Bournemouth defence just in time, with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale also playing his part in rushing at Lacazette.

Also Read | Mikel Arteta's Arsenal Appointment Imminent: What The Former Gunner Brings To The Emirates

It may not have been the most convincing display from the Gunners, but there were still some positives for Mikel Arteta at the Vitality Stadium. Arsenal's passing, albeit in moments, was quick, clever and sharp. They also had the majority of the possession during the game. With the points shared between the two sides, Arsenal are now 11th on the Premier League table. Bournemouth, on the other hand, are in the unenvious position of 16th. Arsenal's next two games will see them host Chelsea and Manchester United at the Emirates. With Chelsea succumbing to a shock 2-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Southampton, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal could very well register their first win under their new manager this weekend.

Also Read | Kevin De Bruyne Goes 'Home Alone' On Christmas, Draws Uncanny Macaulay Culkin Resemblance