Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Trolls Ryan Giggs After Big Win Over Man Utd On New Year Day

Football News

Arsenal legend Ian Wright trolls former rival - Ryan Giggs - in the wake of the Gunners 2-0 win against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arsenal

Arsenal registered their first win in the Mikel Arteta era as they made their way to a 2-0 win against rivals Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night. The Gunners were a class above their opponents and went ahead thanks to an early goal from star summer signing - Nicolas Pepe. Arsenal doubled their lead courtesy of Sokratis Papastathopoulos which prompted Ian Wright to take a slight dig at a former rival during a post-match talk show.

Highlights from Arsenal's 2-0 win against Manchester United on New Years eve 

Ian Wright takes a cheeky dig at Manchester United legend - Ryan Giggs

Arsenal great Ian Wright uploaded a cheeky picture alongside Manchester United legend and Wales coach Ryan Giggs after last night's match in North London. Wright simply used a smiling emoji as a caption as Ryan Giggs can be seen frowning after United's dismal start to 2020. Can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Co. turn Giggs' frown upside down in the coming months?

Ian Wright on the future of Mesut Ozil at the Emirates Stadium

Published:
