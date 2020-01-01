Leicester's Fairytale Win To The 'Aguero' Moment, Premier League Moments Of The Decade

A new decade is upon us. A successful decade in the Premier League is over. It started with a battle between Chelsea and Manchester United for the title and ended with Liverpool comfortably on top. It was a decade which saw the fall of United and the rise of Liverpool. It was also a decade that saw an underdog (Leicester City) triumph in the league. With several defining moments, we look at the top five moments from this decade (2010-2019).

5. Manchester City hit 100 points in a Premier League season (2017-18)

Arguably one of the best sides in Premier League history, Pep Guardiola's Man City broke numerous records on course to the title-winning campaign in 2017/18. Some of the records include: most points (100), most wins (32), most away wins (16), most goals (106), most consecutive league wins (18) and highest goal difference (+79). Just when it looked like City's quest for a century is going to falter at its final hurdle, Gabriel Jesus popped up with a goal in the 94th minute of the final game of the season against Southampton. The win capped off the most dominant season the league has ever witnessed.

4. Sir Alex Ferguson retires as Manchester United manager (May 8, 2013)

Sir Alex Ferguson announced his retirement as Manchester United's manager in May 2013 after 27 years in charge. Since then, United have failed to really mount a title challenge. Manchester United won the league that season after finishing with 89 points. What felt like a new dawn for United has turned into a struggle to reach its former glory. Three managers came and went, but the Red Devils are yet to look like a side that has won 13 Premier League titles.

3. Steven Gerrard's slip vs Chelsea (April 27, 2014)

Liverpool's hunt for a Premier League title could have ended in 2014 itself. Liverpool had just one final hurdle to overcome in the 2013-14 Premier League season. Steven Gerrard's untimely slip meant Demba Ba scored for Chelsea and Jose Mourinho's side won by a 2-0 margin at Anfield. A dramatic collapse at Crystal Palace followed and Liverpool's league title drought stretched to the new decade. Can Liverpool win the first Premier League title of the new decade?

2. Sergio Aguero's goal against QPR (May 13, 2012)

The most dramatic Premier League season till date, Manchester United and Manchester City started the game tied on points with City ahead on goal difference. All Man City needed was to match United's result and they'd win the first Premier League title in their history. United beat Sunderland 1-0 and Man City were trailing at home to Queens Park Rangers. Edin Dzeko's 92nd-minute strike made it 2-2, but City still needed one more goal. With time running out fast, Sergio Aguero struck home in the 94th minute. Just like that, he became an instant Manchester City legend.

1. Leicester City winning the Premier League title (2015-16)

The most improbable moment of the decade - Leicester's rise from almost being relegated the previous season to becoming the Premier League champions. It is undoubtedly the moment of the decade in the Premier League. With the likes of Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez in attack and the leadership of Wes Morgan at the back, Leicester City's title win epitomises the fact that an underdog story does exist in football today.

