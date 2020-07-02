Arsenal Legend Paul Merson Slams Mesut Ozil As ‘one Of The Worst Players Without The Ball’

Arsenal great Paul Merson has labelled playmaker Mesut Ozil as one of the 'worst players off the ball' while hammering the German's 'disinterested' demeanour on the pitch. Mesut Ozil has been absent from three of the four Arsenal matchday squads since the Premier League restart. Despite Arsenal struggling for creativity in the final third, Mesut Ozil hasn't played a single minute of football since the restart. Following the 4-0 victory for Arsenal vs Norwich City, Arsenal legend Paul Merson hammered Mesut Ozil while questioning how the 31-year-old World Cup winner would fit into Mikel Arteta's system.

Arsenal vs Norwich: Paul Merson on Mesut Ozil

The convincing 4-0 win for Arsenal vs Norwich helped Arteta's side climb up to seventh on the Premier League table. A brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as well as goals from Granit Xhaka and Cedric Soares earned Arsenal the three points as well as a third successive win in all competitions. However, despite the three points for Arsenal vs Norwich, the talking point remained the absence of star playmaker Mesut Ozil, who was once again left out of Arteta's squad

"He’s not interested when they don’t have the ball. How can you give someone £350k-a-week when we all knew that was his style of play? If he hasn’t got the ball he’s one of the worst players in the world! I would say that."



- Paul Merson on Mesut Ozil pic.twitter.com/HwL91dyKCB — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) June 30, 2020

While speaking to Sky Sports after Arsenal's demolition of Norwich, Paul Merson spoke on Mesut Ozil's exile from Arteta's squad. Merson said, "Ozil needs to play in a successful team and he can't play in this Arsenal team because he isn't going to change his style of play now that he is in his 30s. If you don't have the ball, Ozil is disinterested and one of the worst players in the world because he is not one to track back and help the defence." Merson also claimed that Arsenal need to hold themselves accountable for offering Mesut Ozil a lucrative £350k-a-week contract as everything is 'rosy' for the midfielder who wouldn't want to leave the club.

Mikel Arteta on Ozil: Is Mesut Ozil lazy?

Earlier this week, Mikel Arteta revealed that Mesut Ozil has not been in the Arsenal squad due to the fitness levels of the World Cup winner. The comments by Mikel Arteta on Ozil sparked the 'Mesut Ozil lazy' trend on social media as fans hammered the midfielder's work ethic in training. Ozil's commitment to the club has also been questioned despite the midfielder posting a few cryptic messages on social media. Mesut Ozil joined Arsenal in the summer of 2013 and has won three FA Cups with the north London giants. Ozil's contract at the Emirates expires next summer.

Image Credits - AP