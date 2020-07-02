Aubameyang Becomes Fastest Gunner To Reach 50 Premier League Goals With Brace Vs Norwich

Arsenal star and one of the three winners of last year's Golden Boot, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace to see off an important challenge in the Premier League clash against Norwich City, defeating the Canaries 4-0. The former Borussia Dortmund striker, with his double, notched a new record at the Emirates, becoming the fastest Arsenal player to score 50 Premier League goals.

Arsenal vs Norwich highlights: Aubameyang reaches 50-goal milestone

𝟱𝟬 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗹



1️⃣ @Aubameyang7 - 79 games

2️⃣ Thierry Henry - 83 games

3️⃣ Ian Wright - 87 games

4️⃣ Alexis - 101 games

5️⃣ Olivier Giroud - 113 games pic.twitter.com/wBZuVX3XuQ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 1, 2020

Aubameyang's brace against Norwich City at the Emirates took his Premier League tally to 50 goals, beating Arsenal legend Thierry Henry's record. Henry, Arsenal's all-time leading goalscorer, achieved the 50-goal milestone in 83 appearances, which is four more than the games Aubameyang needed. However, despite his impressive form, the Gabon international's contract extension talks are yet to reach a conclusion.

Arsenal vs Norwich highlights: Aubameyang's double at the Emirates

Aubameyang scored the opener in the 33rd minute after a costly mistake by Tim Krul. Four minutes later, Granit Xhaka slotted in from close range after a well-timed assist from Aubameyang to make it 2-0. Aubameyang scored his second goal of the night in the 67th minute, which also came from a defensive error from defender Ben Godfrey. Cedric Soares sealed the final goal at the Emirates after a strike from outside the penalty box, leaving Tim Krul clueless. The former Southampton full-back was making his first appearance in an Arsenal shirt, and sealed it with a stunning strike.

Arsenal vs Norwich highlights: Aubameyang yet to extend contract

Despite his sensational run of form for Arsenal, Aubameyang is yet to extend his stay at the Emirates. His current contract runs until 2021 and the player had earlier blamed the Arsenal board for not negotiating an extension. Speaking on his possible exit from Arsenal, Aubameyang, in an interview with TF1's Telefoot program, claimed that this season might be the turning point in his career, hinting at some tough decisions ahead. He, however, warned that he is yet to decide on his future, which could perhaps turn out to be the most important decision of his career.

Arsenal vs Norwich highlights: Premier League table update

Since his move to Arsenal from Dortmund in 2017, Aubameyang has managed 101 appearances across all completions. During this time, he has netted 63 goals in all. His Premier League tally stands at 51 goals in 79 appearances. The Gunners are placed seventh on the Premier League table with 46 points in 32 games. The Gunners will next travel to the Molineux to play Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, July 4.

Image courtesy: Arsenal Twitter handle