Lampard Blasts Chelsea After Conceding In The 89th Minute Vs West Ham United

After a blistering victory against Manchester City to ensure Liverpool's early coronation as Premier League champions, Frank Lampard's Chelsea suffered a setback against West Ham United. Lampard's men conceded an 89th-minute Yarmolenko goal to lose out on the three points and missed an opportunity to overtake Leicester City to third place, after which the manager blasted his players.

Also Read | 'Totally deserved' Lampard and Guardiola praise Liverpool's after title win

West Ham vs Chelsea: Lampard criticises Chelsea defence

After the 3-2 defeat against West Ham United, Chelsea boss Lampard spoke to Sky Sports. The manager, while asserting that it has been a good season for him, went on to criticise his players for repetitive mistakes. He claimed that Chelsea had the opportunity to score the third goal, but they couldn't take their chances. Lampard attributed the failure of defenders in the build-up to the third goal to lack of concentration.

Frank Lampard's thoughts on the game coming next... #WHUCHE pic.twitter.com/D4gI6hhjY3 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 1, 2020

Lampard claimed that he has been working closely with the Chelsea squad, who have performed exceptionally well in several games. "The players have failed to capitalise on chances, which turn out to be difference-makers in these games," said Lampard. He asserted that players need to possess a strong mentality to deal with such critical moments.

Also Read | Frank Lampard defends coaching record post Raheem Sterling's inequality claims in football

West Ham vs Chelsea: Chelsea defence struggles against the Hammers

Chelsea got the breakthrough in the game when Willian scored from the penalty spot after a foul on the in-form Christian Pulisic. However, West Ham equalised before the end of the first half after the Chelsea defence was caught off-guard by Tomas Soucek, who netted from a corner. In the second half, Michael Antonio scored from a close-range finish, with the Chelsea defence once again struggling to contain the pressure exerted by West Ham.

Also Read | Chelsea transfer news: Lampard keen on £75m deal for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz

West Ham vs Chelsea: Yarmolenko goal gives Chelsea the blues

Willian doubled the lead and equalised for Lampard from a brilliant free-kick in the 71st minute. The game was heading towards a 2-2 draw with both sides set to share the spoils at the London Stadium. However, it was in the 89th minute when the Andriy Yarmolenko goal from a counter-attack and the failure of Chelsea defence stunned the Blues. Chelsea occupy the fourth spot on the Premier League table with 54 points and will next play Watford on Saturday (Sunday according to IST).

Also Read | Timo Werner transfer: How Frank Lampard and Petr Cech swung deal in Chelsea's favour

Image courtesy: Chelsea Twitter handle