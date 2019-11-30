The Debate
Arsenal Players Bid Farewell To Unai Emery; Thank Him For All His Guidance

Football News

Arsenal players took to social media to thank Unai Emery and his coaching staff after the former was sacked by the club on Thursday morning

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arsenal

Several Arsenal players posted farewell messages for former head coach Unai Emery, who was sacked on Friday morning after a run of disappointing fixtures, wherein the club could register only one win in nine matches. In a statement, the club said that they thanked the Spaniard and his staff for his services. However, they also said that the decision was because the performances and the results were not up to the level they required.

Emery also released a statement on Thursday evening, where he said that it was an honour to be the head coach of Arsenal. He thanked the fans, the club and the staff. He ended the letter with his best wishes for the club's future.

READ: Arsenal Sack Unai Emery After A Run Of Dismal Performances

The players, who worked with Emery on an everyday basis for the last 18 months posted farewell messages for him on social media later on Thursday. 

 

READ: Freddie Ljungberg Under No Illusions As He Takes Over Arsenal From Unai Emery

 

READ: Pep Guardiola Wants To Stay At Manchester City Beyond 2021

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aubameyang (@aubameyang97) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by David Luiz (@davidluiz_4) on

READ: Former Arsenal Head Coach Emery Pens Emotional Letter To Club After Getting Sacked

Published:
COMMENT
