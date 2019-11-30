Arsenal Players Bid Farewell To Unai Emery; Thank Him For All His Guidance

Several Arsenal players posted farewell messages for former head coach Unai Emery, who was sacked on Friday morning after a run of disappointing fixtures, wherein the club could register only one win in nine matches. In a statement, the club said that they thanked the Spaniard and his staff for his services. However, they also said that the decision was because the performances and the results were not up to the level they required.

Emery also released a statement on Thursday evening, where he said that it was an honour to be the head coach of Arsenal. He thanked the fans, the club and the staff. He ended the letter with his best wishes for the club's future.

The players, who worked with Emery on an everyday basis for the last 18 months posted farewell messages for him on social media later on Thursday.

Whatever has happened in these last few weeks, I'm very sad to see @unaiemery_ and his staff go. Thank you so much for your trust and lessons in this time. You've helped me grow as a man through a tough period with my injury. Wish you all the best pic.twitter.com/YNoT0lEeVI — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) November 29, 2019

Thank you @UnaiEmery_ and Javi I’m sorry we let you down , it’s our fault for not performing the right way , I’m sure we will meet again❤️

Gracias @UnaiEmery_ y Javi perdón por haberles fallado es nuestra culpa por no estar a la altura , nos volveremos a ver ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0mTrrjgUMv — Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) November 29, 2019

Not always easy when someone has to leave the club.. But I want to the thank the coach and the staff for everything and wish good luck for the future 🙌🏾♣️ #Lacalacalacalaca pic.twitter.com/8pRSrgrAMa — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) November 29, 2019

Thank you Coach ! 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/anF3oyabk6 — Matteo Guendouzi (@MatteoGuendouzi) November 29, 2019

This same day last year you gave me my debut for @arsenal and since then you have given me plenty more opportunities and shown a lot of faith in me. For this I will always be grateful. Thank you and good luck for your future🙏🏿 @UnaiEmery_ pic.twitter.com/oCrvTHjyvs — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) November 29, 2019

