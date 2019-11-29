Freddie Ljungberg Under No Illusions As He Takes Over Arsenal From Unai Emery

Freddie Ljungberg has taken over as the interim head coach of Arsenal football club after Unai Emery was sacked on Friday morning after a run of disappointing performances and results. Ljungberg has taken over the duties of leading the club for now.

Later on Friday, Ljungberg gave his first reactions and said, "However long I oversee Arsenal for I will give everything I have to put smiles on faces again. We have a busy few weeks ahead and the team needs your support. Let’s get to work!"

Ljungberg, who is a club legend and was part of Arsenal's title-winning squad and also the famous Invincible squad in 2003-04, when Arsenal went on to win the league without losing a single match. However, things are quite different this time, and he had a lot of work to do.

To begin with, the Swede's first task is to regain the confidence of the entire squad and reinforce the belief within the squad. The team has not won a single Premier League match since October 6, and their last win came in the Europa League on October 24. Next, Ljungberg has to bring the club's identity of playing attacking, stylish football back on the pitch. The squad has capable players and Ljungberg will be working to bring out the best in them.

In a statement on the Arsenal website, the club said, "Speaking on behalf of the Arsenal board and our owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, Josh Kroenke said: “Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success.” The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required. We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward. The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete."

