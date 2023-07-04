Video Of Cristiano Ronaldo Dancing During A Gym Session Takes Over The Internet | WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best athletes of all time. He always wants to perform, be at his best and leaves room for improvement. The Al-Nassr and Portugal football team captain, CR7, has been seen working hard during the off-season break after the season ended for the player. Ronaldo scored in the 89th minute of Portugal's final European Qualifier match against Iceland to give his country three points.

3 things you need to know

Cristiano Ronaldo has won 5 Ballon d’Or in his career so far

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer in January

Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract expires on Jun 30, 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his physique in the off-season

The 38-year-old football great Cristiano Ronaldo continues to put fitness first while on summer vacation by mixing dancing movements into his weightlifting routine after the player made an Instagram post on July 4, 2023.

Ronaldo is still dedicated to keeping himself in his best shape, as there have been many stars from Europe coming to play in the Saudi Pro League in the 2023–24 season. Despite his advanced age, he doesn't appear to be thinking about retiring. He continues to put as much effort into his training as ever, as shown by his rigorous fitness sessions in the video. Ronaldo is shown training his upper body by doing some shoulder exercises and dance rehearsals on a family holiday in Italy.

Since the end of the 2022–23 season, Ronaldo has made the most of the off-season by indulging in leisure pursuits like spending time on an opulent yacht and unwinding in an opulent house. He has been taking advantage of the off-season to refuel before the forthcoming 2023–2024 season. The football legend’s dedication to staying fit and his unwavering work ethic reflect his commitment to his craft and desire to continue competing at the highest level after dominating the sport for the last two decades, proving that he is a true inspiration for his followers.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo play his next match?

Cristiano Ronaldo is reported to make his next Al-Nassr appearance in the Arab Club Champions Cup against Al-Shabab on July 20, 2023. The Portuguese captain scored 14 goals in 19 games for the Saudi Arabian club after joining in January for free.