At the age of 36, former Arsenal and Barcelona player Cesc Fàbregas has made his retirement from the game of football official. After playing 17 times for Como in the Italian second division, Fabregas has made the decision to hang up his boots and take over as the club's B and youth team coach.

Cesc Fàbregas announces retirement decision via social media

Fabregas thanked his followers and reminisced on his incredible 20-year career in an Instagram post. He expressed his gratitude to his family, teammates, coaches, directors, and fans for their support during his journey. Fabregas was honest about his struggles, which eventually made him stronger. He also spoke about his personal development, which included learning three languages and developing greater compassion and wisdom.

Fabregas expressed delight in his new coaching endeavour while waving farewell to the beautiful game, highlighting his passion for Como 1907 and the changes that lie ahead. Fabregas ended his speech by expressing his love for every moment of his football career after two decades of sacrifice, commitment, and joy.

The illustrated journey of Cesc Fàbregas

At Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, Fabregas progressed through the ranks until leaving at the age of 16 to join Arsene Wenger at Arsenal in 2003. He continued to play with the Gunners, making over 303 appearances, scoring 57 goals, and taking home the FA Cup in 2005, becoming a living legend in the club and one of the best Spanish players to play in the Premier League. Fabregas rose to prominence and made a name for himself as one of the top midfielders in the world while playing for Arsenal.

Fabregas returned to Barcelona in 2011 and made a key contribution to the team's three-season success. In 151 games, he scored 42 goals, helping Barcelona win the Copa Del Rey and La Liga. He unexpectedly made a comeback to English football, joining Chelsea, where he played 198 times and won the FA Cup and two Premier League championships. Before his final stint with Como, Fabregas later relocated to AS Monaco in Ligue 1, allowing him to play in the city of his dreams.

Cesc had 110 appearances for Spain on the international level, scoring 15 goals. He was a key member of Spain's "Golden Generation," who won the 2010 World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 European Championships. Fabregas's best highlight of his Spain career was his assist to Andres Iniesta in the World Cup final against the Netherlands.

Fabregas is ready to start a new chapter in coaching after being the first player to record 100 assists in the Premier League. Jack Wilshere, a former colleague, recently worked together in the Arsenal under-18s, and he is enthusiastic about his new coaching position with Como 1907's B and Primavera teams.