Arsenal Save Millions By Axing Mesut Ozil To Reserves After Infamous Fall-out With Arteta

As per latest reports, Arsenal are set to save millions by Mikel Arteta's decision to freeze out Mesut Ozil. Mesut Ozil is the Gunners' best-paid player, earning £350,000-a-week as a basic salary, yet the ex-German international hasn't played a minute since the restart of football post the coronavirus pandemic with Arteta leaving Ozil out of his Europa League squad.

In order to save a lot Arsenal do need to get rid of Mesut Ozil, however, Arteta's decision does save a lot of money for Arsenal. The player, as per The Athletic, is due for bonuses for every appearance he makes owing to a clause in the contract he signed in January 2018. Mesut Ozil has made it clear time and time again though that he will not be leaving North London until his contract expires in the summer of 2021.

Wenger believes Mesut Ozil needs to play either at Arsenal or elsewhere, hinting the player could be in his prime

Mesut Ozil is into the final year of his Arsenal contract and former boss Arsene Wenger too believes he should try to leave. "I feel it is a waste for him. Firstly because he's in the years where a player of his talent can produce the most and it's a waste for the club as well because he's a super talent, a creative talent that in the final third can create that killer pass. He's been the record player of assists, so you have to find a way to get him involved again" he told speaking to BBC Sport.

Arsene Wenger also stated about the play these days and how it had to do with the 'German Zidane'. "The way football is going at the moment its quick counter-pressing, quick transitions and everybody plays the same. It's kicked out players like Mesut Ozil. Although let's not forget who this guy is. A world champion who has played at Real Madrid," Wenger added.

The player is also likely to be omitted from the 25-man Premier League squad, already having been left out of the Europa League squad. The player did receive offers from abroad including Qatar and Saudi Arabia but has turned down the opportunity to move, staying adamant to see out his contract with Arsenal. Arsenal returns to action this weekend as they face Manchester City in the Premier League.

Image credits: Mesut Ozil Instagram