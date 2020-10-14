Barcelona Transfer News: Club Could Sign Up Paul Pogba For Free As United Future Uncertain

As per media reports, Barcelona are eyeing a move for Paul Pogba this amid continued links with LaLiga rivals Real Madrid. The Frenchman's Manchester United future remains unclear with just one year left to run on his current contract. But the Red Devils do have a 12-month extension clause. And now media reports suggest that Barcelona are in attempts to land Pogba for nothing next summer.

Barcelona are currently in a bad financial position and were unable to spend big in the transfer window and have heavily borrowed to meet costs. And a player like Pogba for free is what the club will definitely look at. The club is expected to start the process and reports suggest an agreement could be arranged as early as in January.

Also Read | Messi, Aguero, Ozil Among Top Players Set To Be Free Agents Next Summer

Paul Pogba has started all three Premier League games this season and scored in the Carabao Cup win over Brighton but there has been no word yet on a new deal and the player's future could very well be outside the Premier League next summer.

Paul Pogba Contract - Frenchman speaks about the contract situation

While away on international duty, Pogba spoke about the future surrounding his club career in a press conference as he said that he remains at Manchester United and is fighting to try to take the club even higher. Additionally, nobody has said anything to him and he hasn't spoken with Ed Woodward either.

Pogba reckoned that there will be a moment when the club will come to speak to him and maybe offers him something in the future. Interestingly, the player also spoke about his admiration for Los Blancos and expressed his desire to play at the Santiago Bernabeu someday. The Red Devils are very likely to offer Paul Pogba a new contract, however, whether he'll agree to extend his stay at Old Trafford remains to be seen.

Pogba was expected to make it big at United after a record signing few years ago. However, injuries have marred his progress and poor form accompanied his friction with ex-manager Jose Mourinho, which made his agent Mino Raiola publicly claim that Pogba was demoralised and wanted a change with United not performing well either.

Also Read | Kevin De Bruyne Injury Update: Man City Maestro Heads Back To Club After Fitness Issue

Also Read | FIN Vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Live

Image credits: Paul Pogba Twitter