Mesut Ozil Agrees To Pay Arsenal Mascot Gunnersaurus' Salary; Receives Praise From Fans

Gunnersaurus, a mascot that has been a prominent figure at the Emirates since 1993, was recently abandoned amid the absence of the fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jerry Quy, the man behind the mascot, was told by the club that he had lost his job. However, Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has come to the Arsenal mascot’s rescue, ensuring that Quy continues to entertain the Gunners.

Mesut Ozil agrees to pay Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus' salary

Quy has been the man behind the Arsenal mascot, a character that came into being in 1993. Since then, he has been spotted in every Arsenal game, wearing a dinosaur costume. Arsenal had recently sacked Quy, citing the absence of the fans in the stadiums. The decision prompted angry reactions from the club fans.

I was so sad that Jerry Quy aka our famous & loyal mascot @Gunnersaurus and integral part of our club was being made redundant after 27 years. As such, I’m offering to reimburse @Arsenal with the full salary of our big green guy as long as I will be an Arsenal player... pic.twitter.com/IfWN38x62z — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 6, 2020

Mesut Ozil took to Twitter to express his displeasure at the club’s decision to abandon the Arsenal mascot. The former Real Madrid superstar went to offer to pay his complete salary as far as he’s a player at the club. Ozil further informed Quy to continue entertaining the Gunners.

Fans react to Mesut Ozil's announcement

Mesut Ozil salary makes him highest-paid Gunner

The Mesut Ozil salary, estimated at £350,000-per-week, makes him the highest-paid player at Arsenal. Although he didn’t agree to a pay-cut a few months ago, citing the financial losses incurred during the coronavirus lockdown, the midfielder has now made up for it by offering to pay Gunnersaurus’ salary in full.

However, the Arsenal mascot is not the only person associated with the club, who was made redundant amid the COVID-19 crisis. In August, the club hierarchy announced 55 redundancies owing to the financial crisis. But, Gunnersaurus wasn’t included in the list, because of his role as a part-time employee.

Arsenal mascot still not extinct

According to ESPN, the Arsenal mascot is not extinct. In fact, he will return to action once the authorities permit the return of the fans in the stadium. However, there’s still no clarity on when the fans will be allowed to return to the stadiums.

Meanwhile, Ozil has seen a downfall at the Emirates, more so under Mikel Arteta. The 2014 World Cup winner with Germany hasn’t played with Arsenal since March 7. He was made available on the transfer market this summer, but no agreement to be reached. His contract ends next year and is set to become a free agent next summer.

