Arsenal Striker Alexandre Lacazette Hasn't Scored An Away Goal In The PL For Over 1 Year

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has now gone a complete year without an away goal in the Premier League. The French international failed to create any positive impact in Arsenal’s recent Premier League clash against Burnley on Sunday. He has become a subject of intense criticism recently.

Alexandre Lacazette away form: He last scored an away goal in February 2019

Alexandre Lacazette last scored an away goal in the Premier League on February 9, 2019. He had scored against Huddersfield and ensured Arsenal’s 2-1 win. Since then, the former Lyon man has failed to register a single away goal for the Gunners. He is yet to score for Arsenal in the last nine appearances across all competitions.

Alexandre Lacazette away form: He has scored just six goals this season

Former Lyon man Alexandre Lacazette secured a move to Arsenal in 2017. Despite playing alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the 28-year-old is yet to establish himself as one of the heavyweights of the game. He has managed to score 41 goals in 109 matches across all competitions. This season, he has been able to find the net just six times in 22 appearances. He's also bagged two assists.

Alexandre Lacazette has started every game under Mikel Arteta

Manager Mikel Arteta is considered to trust Lacazette. It is noticeable from the fact that he has started every game under the new boss. Midfielder Mesut Ozil also had a sub-par performance at Turf Moor as the German international is yet to assist away from Emirates in the Premier League since January 2018.

Arsenal will next play against Newcastle United

The draw against Burnley was their 13th in the Premier League this season. Arsenal are currently placed 10th on the points table, having bagged 31 points in 25 games. Mikel Arteta’s men will next play against Newcastle United on February 16, 2020 (Sunday) in the Premier League.

