Aubameyang Has Agreed To Leave Arsenal And Join Barcelona: Reports

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly agreed to join Barcelona in the on-going transfer window. Barcelona are in need of a top striker as Luis Suarez has been ruled out of the entire season due to injury. In this time of crisis, Barcelona's new head coach Quique Setién (along with sporting director Eric Abidal) has decided to approach the Arsenal striker. And if rumours are to be believed, even Aubameyang has given his thumbs up for the switch. However, the move looks like a long shot as Arsenal won't easily let go of their key player.

When Barcelona comes calling

Aubameyang recently became Arsenal's skipper. He has always displayed his love for the North-London based club. He is a loyal server of his team. However, it will take a lot to deny an offer from a club of Barcelona's stature. It can be an opportunity of a lifetime for the 30-year-old striker to don the famous burgundy coloured jersey and play alongside the likes of Lionel Messi.

We saw some changes in the Game and we felt it on the pitch we could won the Game but we stay positive A⚡️ pic.twitter.com/KdGWRunrcI — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) December 26, 2019

Aubameyang has always been a bankable striker since his playing days at Dortmund. He won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2018-19 season along with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. He has already found the net 16 times in all competitions this season. Aubameyang's contract with Arsenal will end in 2021 and the player is valued at around €70 million. Arsenal are currently on the 10th spot of the Premier League 2019-20 points table. They are in the process of rebuilding (and regaining lost glory) under their new manager Mikel Arteta.

