FA Cup: Leeds United Fans Furious After Alexandre Lacazette Escapes A Clear Red Card

Football News

Riess Nelson scored the only goal of the match in the 55th minute. It helped Arsenal to reach the next round of the FA Cup. Keep reading for more information.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
FA Cup

Arsenal clinched a close 1-0 win over Championship side Leeds United in their FA Cup third-round clash. However, Leeds fans feel that Arsenal should have been a man down as Alexandre Lacazette escaped a potential red card for a foul on Gaetano Berardi in their FA Cup clash.

Leeds were all over Arsenal in the first half of the FA Cup clash. However, the Gunners managed to turn things around at the start of the second half. Riess Nelson scored the only goal of the match in the 55th minute which helped Arsenal to reach the next round of the FA Cup. 

However, Lacazette got into a nasty challenge with Berardi on the 75th minute and it looked like a clear red card. However, Lacazette was cleared by VAR which didn't go down well with the travelling team's fans. Famous musician Liam Gallagher, who is a Leeds United fan, looked furious about the incident and said, "Check complete f*** off VAR." Leeds United's fans were fuming after the match. One of the fans was caught saying, "Still bewildered as to how Lacazette and Xhaka were still on the pitch."

Some fans were in shock

Published:
