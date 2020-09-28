Arsenal Transfer News: Aubameyang Urges Gunners To Get Houssem Aouar Deal Over The Line

Multiple reports covering Arsenal transfer news have linked Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar with a move to the London club. The Gunners have reportedly submitted a bid for the midfielder, one that is likely to fall short of Lyon’s valuation. In the midst of the Aouar to Arsenal rumours, star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has now urged the club to get the Aouar transfer over the line before the October 5 deadline.

Houssem Aouar transfer update: Aubameyang makes a plea

Reports covering Arsenal transfer news have indicated that the club has already made a €35 million offer for the Aouar transfer. However, that is unlikely to be accepted by Lyon. Speaking to the press, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas mentioned that the club’s offer for Houssem Aouar is ‘too far away’, with the president now suggesting that he is counting on the 22-year-old to stay at the club this season and help their bid for a Champions League spot.

Arsenal will hope to get at least one of Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey [@David_Ornstein] pic.twitter.com/ZVDmFQCJPf — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) September 28, 2020

When it comes to the Aouar transfer, Lyon value their star midfielder at €60 million, which is considerably higher than what Arsenal have offered. Reports covering Arsenal transfer news have linked the club to other midfielders as well, with Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey, and Chelsea’s Jorginho considered to be other options. With the October 5 transfer deadline fast approaching, it remains to be seen whether the club will be able to get the Aouar transfer over the line.

The Aouar to Arsenal deal also hinges on whether the Gunners manage to offload players to generate funds. Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi and Shkodran Mustafi are some of the players linked with moves away from north London according to Arsenal transfer news this week, with Mikel Arteta interested in bringing in much-needed creativity in the centre of the park with the Aouar transfer.

Amidst Aouar to Arsenal links, Aubameyang gives approval

Aubameyang: “Of course I am in favor of bringing Aouar. I will not hide it. He would add quality. Let’s see what happens” [@canalplus] — Arsènic™ (@MrArsenicTM) September 27, 2020

A story providing an update on the Aouar to Arsenal rumours by The Mirror revealed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has now urged the club to complete a deal for the star midfielder. Speaking to the press, Aubameyang asserted that Houssem Aouar is a very good player and that he hopes the club will be lucky to have players of his quality. Aubameyang also said that he’s sure Aouar can add a lot of quality to Arsenal’s squad, as he expressed his hope that the Aouar transfer will be completed soon.

Image Credits: Arsenal Instagram, Houssem Aouar Instagram