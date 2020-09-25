Arsenal Transfer News: Alexandre Lacazette To Make Way For Houssem Aouar?

Arsenal have got off to a flyer in the Premier League, but manager Mike Arteta remains keen on adding new faces to his squad before the transfer window shuts. The Gunners remain keen on signing a midfielder and many Arsenal transfer news sources have predicted a Houssem Aouar transfer. While Lyon's asking price is far from Arsenal's reach, the Gunners could sell some of their first-team stars including Alexandre Lacazette to fund the move.

Arsenal transfer news: Gunners could sell Alexandre Lacazette to fund Houssem Aouar transfer

In an Arsenal transfer news report by The Independent, the gunners could sell striker Alexandre Lacazette this summer in a bid to fund a Houssem Aouar transfer. Aouar, along with Atletico's Thomas Partey, have been long-term midfield targets for Mikel Arteta, but clubs have failed to budge when it comes to their asking price. With the COVID-19 pandemic having seriously depleted transfer funds, the Gunners have to sell before they buy and Alexandre Lacazette is one of the many stars who could leave the Emirates before the summer transfer deadline.

🤩 He's our Frenchman, he's our No 9...



Two in two for @LacazetteAlex 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ep2N6i5ufd — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 20, 2020

The former Lyon man has two years left on his contract and renewal talks have not yet begun according to reports. With Mikel Arteta having options in captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah to play up top, the 29-year-old's departure will not require a particularly swift replacement.

Recent Arsenal transfer news have previously linked Alexandre Lacazette to Atletico Madrid, in a potential swap deal for Thomas Partey. However, the LaLiga giants are likely to end their interest after completing the signing of Barcelona forward Luis Suarez. Houssem Aouar and Partey are essential to Mikel Arteta's rebuild project, as he looks to plug the gap on the top clubs in the Premier League.

The Arsenal transfer news reports suggest that the Lyon star could cost as much as £54 million, while the Atletico midfielder has a release clause of £45 million. Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira are likely to be shown the exit door, both having been out of favour with the Gunners in recent times. Guendouzi could also be used in a swap for Partey, while the Gunners try and sell Alexandre Lacazette to generate funds.

Despite their shortcomings, it has been a pretty impressive summer transfer window for Arsenal, who signed Willian on a free transfer, while completing the capture of Lille defender Gabriel. William Saliba returned from loan, Dani Ceballos was signed on loan, while Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares made their temporary switches permanent.

