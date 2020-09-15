Arsenal Transfer News: Willian And David Luiz Urge Ex-Chelsea Star Oscar To Join Gunners

Shanghai SIPG midfielder Oscar has revealed that Arsenal duo of Willian and David Luiz has urged him to join the Gunners this summer. The Brazilian trio starred together at Chelsea before eventually deciding to go their separate ways. Oscar joined Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG in January 2017 while Willian and David Luiz currently ply their trade at Arsenal. However, Oscar has claimed that he has his heart set on a return to Stamford Bridge in the near future.

Oscar: "They [Luiz & Willian] called me, they had to call me. Because we have good communication. They said ‘come to Arsenal, come here’. But for me its a little more difficult. I have a contract with Shanghai, its a little difficult to leave. Willian had finished the contract" pic.twitter.com/nhpJWxQI8X — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) September 14, 2020

Arsenal transfer news: Willian and David Luiz tried convincing Oscar to join Gunners

While speaking to Fox Sports, two-time Premier League champion Oscar admitted that he remains in contact with his Brazilian national teammates, Willian and David Luiz. "I keep in touch with Willian and Luiz, they recently called me and told me 'come to Arsenal' it's a great club." Oscar explained that he still has a contract with Shanghai SIPG and is happy in China but if he does consider a return to European football, Chelsea will be his preferred choice. "I like how Willian fulfilled his contract with Chelsea and I want to do the same with Shanghai SIPG. When I was a kid, I always watched the Italian league but if I return to Europe, Chelsea will always be my first choice preference," Oscar said in the Fox Sports interview.

Oscar made 203 appearances for Chelsea across five seasons, scoring 38 goals and providing another 37 assists. However, Oscar's stats at Shanghai SIPG are off the charts as the Brazilian has scored 44 goals and notched up a whopping 73 assists in 132 games for the Chinese club. Reports from Forbes claim that Oscar earns a staggering £410,000 a week at Shanghai SIPG

Arsenal transfer news: Issues with Oscar transfer

The main issue with Arsenal making a move for Oscar would be the Brazilian's wages. With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to receive a bumper new deal, Willian on a £220,000-per-week deal and Mesut Ozil's £350,000-a-week contract, Oscar's arrival would only increase Arsenal's bloated wage bill. Oscar's contract with Shanghai SIPG expires in 2024 and it would cost a fortune to bring the 29-year-old to the Emirates.

Football transfer news: Lucas Torreira to make way for Thomas Partey at Arsenal?

According to reports from the Daily Express, Serie A club Torino are set to pay €24 million (£22.2m) for Arsenal's Lucas Torreira. Most of the funds from Torreira's sale will be used to lure Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey. Partey has been a long-term target for the Gunners and Mikel Arteta plans to sign the Ghanaian before the transfer window shuts on October 5.

Image Credits - Oscar, David Luiz Instagram / Arsenal Twitter