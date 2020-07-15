Arsenal Vs Liverpool Prediction, Head To Head, Live Stream, Premier League Preview

Premier League champions Liverpool visit the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night to face Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. The kick-off for the Premier League live clash between Arsenal vs Liverpool is scheduled for 8:15 pm local time (Thursday morning, 12:45 am IST). Here's a look at the Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction, Arsenal vs Liverpool h2h, and the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream details ahead of the massive encounter.

Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction: Preview and form guide

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool suffered a setback in their pursuit of top-flight immortality at home over the weekend when they were held to a 1-1 draw against Burnley at Anfield. It was the first time Liverpool failed to win a Premier League home game this season. Arsenal suffered a 2-1 defeat in their last game against Tottenham and fell to ninth in the table. However, with a big FA Cup semi-final against Man City on Saturday, there have been suggestions that Arteta will rest some of his key players against Liverpool. Our Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction is that Liverpool will come away with the three points with a 2-0 scoreline at full time.

As we head to the Emirates for our 36th @premierleague fixture, here's the facts and figures ahead of #ARSLIV... 📃👇 — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 15, 2020

Arsenal vs Liverpool team news and injuries

For Liverpool, James Milner is likely to miss out on the trip to the Emirates with a muscle problem while club captain Jordan Henderson is ruled out for the remainder of the season. For Arsenal, Pablo Mari (ankle injury), Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli, and Calum Chambers (all knee injuries) remain unavailable. Here are the probable starting line-ups for both sides.

Arsenal possible starting line-up: Martinez; Sokratis, Luiz, Holding; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Tierney; Saka, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Liverpool possible starting line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Arsenal vs Liverpool h2h record

The Liverpool vs Arsenal clash on Wednesday night will be the 229th meeting between these two sides. Liverpool lead the h2h record having won 89 times while Arsenal have come out victorious on 78 occasions. There have been a total of 61 draws over the years. The last time Arsenal beat Liverpool was back in April 2015. Liverpool are unbeaten in their last four Premier League away games against Arsenal, though three of these have ended in a draw. Interestingly, Arsenal have conceded 90 goals against the Reds in the league, more than they have versus any other side in the competition (1.6 goals per game). Jurgen Klopp is unbeaten in his eight PL games against Arsenal (W5, D3).

Premier League live: Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream details

Fans in the UK can watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream on Sky Sports. Fans in India can catch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Select 1/HD. The Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream will also be available on the Disney + Hotstar app and Jio TV.

Image Credits - Arsenal / Liverpool Instagram