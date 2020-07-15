Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Prepare £62m Bid for Bayer Leverkusen Star Kai Havertz

Frank Lampard's Chelsa are reportedly preparing a £62m bid in order to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz in the summer transfer window. Kai Havertz enjoyed a stellar 2019-20 season with the Bundesliga club but still failed to ensure Bayer Leverkusen's qualification in the Champions League. The Blues are currently in pole position to qualify for the Champions League and are hoping that the elite tournament will attract the German sensation to Stamford Bridge.

Update @kaihavertz29 & @ChelseaFC: Havertz wants to leave @bayer04fussball already this summer because the club has not qualified for Champions League. Because of that it would be important for @ChelseaFC to qualify for Champions League to convince him — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 12, 2020

Chelsea transfer news: Blues prepare £62m bid for Kai Havertz transfer

With Frank Lampard looking to bolster his attacking department even further, the west London club are hoping to seal the deal for a Kai Havertz transfer in the summer. According to reports from Sports Lens, Chelsea are in the midst of preparing a £62m bid to sign the Bayer Leverkusen attacker. However, it is reported that Bayer Leverkusen will not be willing to part ways with Havertz for anything under £90m. Havertz scored 12 goals and notched up six assists in the Bundesliga as Leverkusen finished the season in fifth place.

Kai Havertz transfer news: German star wanted by top clubs in Europe

Kai Havertz has been tipped for a move away from the BayArena with several European giants including Man United, Real Madrid, and Liverpool monitoring the 21-year old's situation. However, it seems that Chelsea are the frontrunners to sign the star forward. Last month, Kai Havertz sent social media users into a frenzy when he hit like on a 'sign Havertz tweet' by a Chelsea fan. This was soon after Chelsea confirmed a deal for the prolific Timo Werner. Reports also stated that Havertz has submitted a transfer request to leave Leverkusen this summer.

Kai Havertz agents told to Bayer Leverkusen he wants to leave the club if an “important bid” will arrive on next weeks.



Chelsea board have contacted Havertz agents and Kai “would like” Chelsea as next step because of the project - also Werner would push him to join. 🔵 #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2020

Along with Timo Werner, Chelsea also snapped up Hakim Ziyech and the duo are set to feature for the club from next season onwards. Chelsea splashed out a reported £35m on Hakim Ziyech and £47.5m on Werner, and now it remains to be seen whether the Premier League club will be prepared to spend big on Havertz. Havertz scored a total of 17 goals for Leverkusen this season and registered eight assists across all competitions.

Image Credits - Frank Lampard / Kai Havertz Instagram