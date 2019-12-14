Arsenal Vs Man City Preview, Team News, Match Schedule And Live Streaming Details

There's a certain adrenaline rush associated with the Premier League that the Champions League just cannot seem to provide. Premier League fans, therefore, will be more than happy to see their teams return to action in England this weekend. After some interesting results last week, the Premier League table is finally beginning to take shape as we approach the halfway mark of the season. Among the pick of the fixtures on Matchday 17 is Manchester City's visit to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, December 15 (10 pm kickoff).

Also Read | Man City: From The Liverpool Charge To The Injuries, Here's What's Gone Wrong For Them

Arsenal vs Man City preview

Freddie Ljungberg has faced a rough introduction to life in management after Unai Emery's sacking. The Gunners have registered just one win since Freddie Ljungberg took over as interim manager, with two draws and one loss to accompany that solitary win. However, the Gunners were provided with some respite after their 3-1 win over West Ham United last weekend. This weekend's fixture, however, will see them face a much stronger side.

Manchester City are still reeling from the 2-1 loss to Manchester United in the Manchester derby last weekend. With Liverpool now having a massive 14-point lead over Manchester City, dropping points at Arsenal could be the final nail in the coffin for Pep Guardiola's hopes of retaining the Premier League title. However, Manchester City have a habit of bouncing back from defeats in style.

Also Read | Liverpool Poised To Sign Takumi Minamino; RB Salzburg Forward Could Give Liverpool Wings

Only Man City (337) have had more shots than @ChelseaFC (274) in the #PL this season#CHEBOU pic.twitter.com/BtxMLyrBPe — Premier League (@premierleague) December 14, 2019

Arsenal vs Man City team news

Pep Guardiola's side will come up against a depleted Arsenal side on Sunday. Winger Nicolas Pepe missed the Europa League game against Standard Liege with a knee injury while Kieran Tierney and Dani Ceballos are ruled out for Manchester City's visit to the Emirates. Former captain Granit Xhaka is also a major doubt for the game, while Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding will be hopeful of a return.

Pep Guardiola too has a couple of injury concerns ahead of the game. The Manchester City manager confirmed that striker Sergio Aguero and centre-back John Stones are set to miss the visit to North London, whereas midfielder David Silva is also a doubt for the Arsenal game.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Makes His Intentions With Manchester City Clear, Denies 'Break Clause'

Arsenal vs Man City live streaming details

The Arsenal vs Manchester City game is scheduled for a 10 pm kickoff IST. The game will be telecasted on Star Sports Network, Jio TV and Hotstar.

Also Read | Premier League Preview: Arsenal Host Reigning Champions Man City In Blockbuster Clash