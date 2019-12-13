Pep Guardiola Makes His Intentions With Manchester City Clear, Denies 'break Clause'

Pep Guardiola created one of the best EPL teams of the decade after joining the Manchester-based side in 2016 from Bayern Munich. Manchester City won two back-to-back Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola and totally dominated the league. However, the charisma of the defending champions can be seen fading away this season. Manchester City have not lived up to the standards they created in the past two seasons as they are currently placed in the third position in the Premier League 2019-20 points table.

Break clause in Pep Guardiola's clause: True or not?

The Blues are currently trailing by 14 points behind the group toppers - Liverpool. With the slight dip in form, there are rumours suggesting Pep Guardiola's departure from Manchester City. As reported, Pep Guardiola has a break clause in his current contract with Manchester City. As per the 'break clause', Pep Guardiola will be allowed to leave Manchester City at the end of the 2019-20 season. Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino can be brought in place of Pep Guardiola if the Spaniard decides to part ways with the English giants.

However, the credibility behind the news can be questioned as Pep Guardiola has penned a contract with City till 2021. One bad season won't erase the work he did at the Etihad. These rumours have been shelved by many of Manchester City's close sources. In a recent interview, Guardiola denied the news about the break clause. He said that he has clearly spoken about his intentions with the club.

Pep Guardiola on there being a 'break clause' in his contract:



"No, it’s not true. I already spoke about that, about my intentions with the club." pic.twitter.com/lMwgK5VGEd — Man City | Superbia (@SuperbiaProeIia) December 13, 2019

