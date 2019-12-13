Premier League Preview: Arsenal Host Reigning Champions Man City In Blockbuster Clash

With the English sides done with their Champions League and Europa League duties, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal return to Premier League action this weekend. Last weekend's results took an interesting turn when Pep Guardiola's Manchester City succumbed to defeat in the Manchester derby with Sir Alex Ferguson in attendance. This weekend will further test Pep Guardiola's side as they look to steady the ship against Arsenal after two losses, one draw and one win in their last five Premier League games. Here is a look at the top three fixtures in the Premier League this weekend:

Premier League preview: Arsenal vs Manchester City

Two sides in the doldrums and two sides in dire need of a victory face off this week. Ninth-placed Arsenal will host third-placed Manchester City at the Emirates on Sunday, December 15 (10 pm kickoff). Two losses, one draw and one win in their last five Premier League outings do not make for good reading for the reigning Premier League champions. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola all but ruled City out of the title race. He is instead choosing to focus on the Champions League and the FA Cup. Arsenal, meanwhile, will look to build on the comeback victory against West Ham United in their last Premier League outing.

Premier League preview: Manchester United vs Everton

Two sides in stark contrast to the aforementioned sides, Manchester United and Everton are fresh off morale-boosting victories over Manchester City and Chelsea. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United side continued their excellent run against the Top Six this season, whereas Everton's 3-1 victory over Chelsea was as much as a shock for interim manager Duncan Ferguson as it was for anyone else. However, Duncan Ferguson will have his work cut out against a Manchester United side climbing up the table. A win for either side will be a major shot in the arm for both managers as they look to secure their futures at their clubs.

Premier League preview: Liverpool vs Watford

Liverpool have come a long way since the 3-3 draw against the Hornets in the opening fixture of the 2017-18 season. The Reds have opened up a massive 14-point lead against reigning champions Manchester City and also have an eight-point lead over second-placed Leicester City. With Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp making some major changes to his playing XI in the last couple of games, it will be interesting to see who lines up for the Reds against Watford. Could the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain start against the Hornets?

