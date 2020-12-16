Arsenal Vs Southampton Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Matchday 13

Mikel Arteta's out-of-form Arsenal will host high-flying Southampton at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, December 16. The Premier League matchday 13 game between Arsenal and Southampton is scheduled to take place at 7:00 pm BST (11:30 pm IST). Here's a look at the Arsenal vs Southampton team news, live stream details and predicted line-ups for both teams ahead of the clash.

Midweek matchday ✊



🆚 Southampton

🏆 Premier League

📍 Emirates Stadium

🕕 6pm kick-off (UK)



#️⃣ #ARSSOU pic.twitter.com/3NKY0231h5 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 16, 2020

Arsenal vs Southampton match preview

The Gunners are currently in 15th place on the Premier League table and have endured their worst start in the English top division since 1975. Arsenal are just five points above the relegation zone and have already suffered seven defeats in their 12 games so far. Mikel Arteta will be aware of the growing pressure amid the poor string of results of late.

Arsenal haven't won a league game since the start of November and suffered three defeats in a row. The defeats came against Wolves, Tottenham and Burnley and the North London giants will face another tough test on Wednesday as they welcome an in-form Southampton side.

Under Ralph Hasenhuttl, Southampton have been in fine form this season. The south coast club are currently in fourth place on the league table with 23 points from 12 games. Southampton put three past struggling Sheffield United at the weekend and will be hoping to continue their incredible run this season when they visit Arsenal.

Arsenal vs Southampton team news, injuries and predicted line-ups

For Arsenal, Granit Xhaka and Hector Bellerin are suspended. However, Nicolas Pepe is available following his suspension. Thomas Partey, David Luiz and Reiss Nelson are out injured for the hosts.

Predicted starting line-up for Arsenal: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Elneny, Ceballos; Willian, Lacazette, Saka; Aubameyang.

For Southampton, there are no major injury concerns. Danny Ings is likely to partner Che Adams in attack while Nathan Redmond is also likely to start for the Saints.

Predicted starting line-up for Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond; Adams, Ings.

Premier League live: How to watch Arsenal vs Southampton live?

In India, the Arsenal vs Southampton game will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD (11:30 pm IST). The Arsenal vs Southampton live stream will be made available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Image Credits - Arsenal, Southampton Instagram