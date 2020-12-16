Lionel Messi’s Father Categorically Denies Meeting PSG Officials Over Son's Potential Move

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has been heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain but the Barcelona captain's father and agent, Jorge, has rubbished those rumours. On Monday, Jorge Messi took to Instagram to categorically deny reports of a meeting with a Qatari consulate to work out the possibility of his son moving to the French capital. Leo Messi is now in the final few months of his current Barcelona contract, which expires in the summer of 2021 and can possibly push for a move away from the Camp Nou from January 1 onwards.

Jorge brands Lionel Messi PSG transfer as "fake news"

Earlier on Monday, Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito revealed that Messi's father had reportedly met with a Qatari consulate to work out the possibility of a switch to PSG once his son's contract at the Camp Nou expires in June 2021. The news immediately became the talk of the town on social media with fans claiming that Messi could possibly reunite with Neymar at the Parc des Princes. The prospect of Messi playing alongside Kylian Mbappe and national teammate Angel Di Maria had sent even the PSG faithful into a frenzy.

However, just a few hours later, Jorge Messi slammed the report, labelling it as "fake news" on his Instagram story. He took a screengrab of the report and wrote, "False. Yet another invention. I've been in Argentina since September". Jorge's version of the story is that the last time he was in Spain was back in September when he visited Barcelona's then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu in a bid to secure his son's exit.

Jorge Messi en Instagram 🚨 pic.twitter.com/9K5wcZvay8 — CRUYFFISMO (@1899Gallego) December 15, 2020

At the time Barcelona had insisted that their all-time top goalscorer's release clause was still active which led to Jorge returning back to Argentina. El Chiringuito later made an attempt to legitimise their story by revealing that Messi's private plane had travelled from Rosario to Barcelona last week.

Lionel Messi transfer news: Reports still link Messi to Man City

According to reports from Express, Man City are still 'confident' of signing Messi in the summer. The Cityzens believe that having manager Pep Guardiola at the helm is an advantage, as his previous relationship with Messi at the Camp Nou between 2008-12 could see the Argentine move to the Etihad.

Messi, a four-time UCL winner with Barcelona, sent the club a burofax in the summer to push for a departure, but once it became apparent he would need to take the club to court, the 33-year-old reluctantly agreed to play out the final year of his contract.

Image Credits - AP/ Leo Messi Instagram