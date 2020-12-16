Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Plan To Sign Stefan De Vrij for Defensive Re-enforcement

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on bringing Inter Milan centre-back Stefan de Vrij to Anfield during the January transfer window. The Reds have a major injury crisis at centre-back with the first-choice pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez potentially ruled out for the remainder of the season. It is believed that the Merseyside giants have already contacted De Vrij's agent over a possible move for the Dutchman to Anfield when the winter transfer window opens.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Transfer: PSG Asks Its Stores To Prepare For Argentine's Dramatic Signing

Liverpool transfer news: Stefan de Vrij identified as Virgil van Dijk replacement?

Liverpool have been dealt a massive blow in their hopes of defending their Premier League crown as centre-backs Van Dijk and Joe Gomez have been ruled out for the foreseeable future. According to reports from InterNews, Jurgen Klopp is planning to bolster his defence by signing Inter's Stefan de Vrij in January 2021.

The 28-year-old has established himself as one of the best defenders in Serie A under Antonio Conte and is reportedly "very happy" at the San Siro. However, reports from Italy claim that Liverpool have got in touch with De Vrij's agent, Mino Raiola, over a potential switch to Anfield.

🚨 | Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a move for Stefan de Vrij to ease their defensive crisis, but Inter Milan are not interested in selling the Dutch man. [@FcInterNewsit] #LFC #FCIM — Football Transfers (@Transferzone10) December 15, 2020

The report suggests that De Vrij, who plays alongside Van Dijk for the Duch national team, is considered as a replacement for the 2019 UEFA Men's Player of the Year. De Vrij joined Inter in the summer of 2018 from Lazio and has been a regular ever since. He has also made 43 appearances for the Dutch national team.

ALSO READ: Aston Villa Captain Jack Grealish BANNED From Driving, Fined £82k For Car Crash In March

However, it's unlikely that Liverpool would be able to secure a deal for De Vrij next month as Inter are challenging for the Scudetto once again this season and keeping De Vrij will be integral for Conte's side if they wish to achieve their goal. More so, the Nerazzurri are also planning to offer De Vrij a new deal although his current one expires in the summer of 2023.

ALSO READ: Tottenham's Heung-min Son Named Korean Player Of The Year For Record Fifth Time

Liverpool injuries in defence: Van Dijk injury a major blow

Ever since his move to Anfield in January 2018, Virgil van Dijk has been a colossal figure for the Reds. Unfortunately, Liverpool's club-record signing picked up a serious knee injury against Everton in October which is likely to rule him out for the remainder of the campaign. Liverpool also lost Joe Gomez due to a left knee injury in November and the 23-year-old is also likely to be out for the rest of the season.

Joel Matip has also had recurring issues with injuries. Most recently, the former Cameroon international had a back problem, which saw him being subbed off at half-time during the Premier League game against Fulham. The Merseyside club's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho has slotted in at centre-back due to the injury woes in the Liverpool defence.

ALSO READ: Karim Benzema Is The Best French Striker Ever, Says Zidane After Heroics Vs Bilbao

Image Credits- Stefan de Vrij Instagram